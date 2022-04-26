Pikeville hosted its annual Lyndel Potter Memorial Tournament this weekend.
The Lady Panthers walked away as the champs of the event as well going a perfect 4-0 in the tournament.
Pikeville met Shelby Valley in the championship and rolled to a 15-0 win over the Lady Wildcats in just four innings in the championship game.
Pikeville opened the Lyndel Potter Tournament with a dominating 17-1 win over Paintsville in three innings.
The Lady Panthers got going in the bottom of the first inning. Emily Ford singled to leadoff the game. Kelcie Adams followed with a walk. Ginna Jones followed with a two RBI triple to put the Lady Panthers on the board with a 2-0 lead.
Isaebelle Rose followed by reaching on an error allowing another run to score. Shana Ray also reached on an error. Oliva Hall added an RBI single to push the lead to 4-0. Hannah Akers drew a walk to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, Caroline Brown stood at the plate. A wild pitch allowed another run to score. Brown drew a walk to load the bases once again.
With the bases loaded, Ford got her second at-bat, but the Lady Tigers intentionally walked her to drive home another run and keep the bases loaded. With the bases loaded, Adams drew and RBI walk to plate another run.
After a pitching change and the bases chalked full of Lady Panthers, Cassidy Slater delivered a two RBI single.
Jones stepped in for her second at-bat and delivered an RBI double to follow her two RBI triple.
The Lady Panthers weren’t quite through.
Still in the bottom of the first inning, Rose hit an infield single in her second plate appearance in the inning. Ray followed with a ground out RBI to push the lead to 13-0. Hall added an RBI single and Akers followed with a single.
When the smoke cleared, the Lady Panthers held a 14-0 lead after one inning of play.
Pikeville used that moment to carry over the rest of the tournament.
Saturday morning, the Lady Panthers picked up a 5-0 win over Russell and followed it with a 7-2 win over Elizabethton, Tenn. That set up their 15-0 win over Shelby Valley in three innings in the championship.
Ford was named tournament MVP for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers improved their record to 16-8 after their strong play in the tournament.
Shelby Valley had a strong showing with a second place finish.
Friday evening, The Lady Wildcats trailed Elizabethton 5-1 heading into the seventh inning.
The Lady Wildcats didn’t quit or give up and found a way to pull out a 6-5 win.
That gave Shelby Valley momentum going into Saturday morning. The Lady Wildcats pulled out another hard fought win, this time a 5-4 win over Grant County in nine innings.
Shelby Valley followed with a 14-2 win in four innings over Paintsville and pulled out another 5-4 win over Tug Valley in eight innings.
Shelby Valley has a 16-7 record after the tournament.
Paintsville didn’t fair too well in the tournament as the Lady Tigers finished 0-3. Paintsville fell to Pikeville 17-1 in three innings on the first day. Then followed with a 13-5 loss to Russell later Friday night. The Lady Tigers followed it up with a 14-2 loss in four innings to Shelby Valley on Saturday.
Tug Valley opened the Lynel Potter Memorial with an 3-0 loss to Grant County. The Lady Tigers followed with an 8-3 loss to Elizabethton, Tenn. Saturday. The Lady Panthers got a a 6-2 win over Grant County and fell to Shelby Valley 5-4 in eight innings.