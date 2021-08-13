He’s got the size.
He’s got the arm strength.
He’s got the intelligence.
He’s got the accuracy.
When it comes to quarterbacking, Isaac McNamee has it all.
McNamee is one of the top quarterbacks in the state in any Class.
He should be a serious candidate for Class A Player of the Year and even a Mr. Football Candidate based on everything he has done entering his senior season.
He has colleges drooling thinking about getting his services as signal caller for the next four years.
McNamee isn’t the most vocal leader, but his play and demeanor make his teammates want to follow him.
Last season, McNamee finished the season completing 98 of his 160 pass attempts for 1,583 yards and 20 TDs with eight interceptions.
He won a Class A state championship during his sophomore season.
This season, things have gotten a little more back to normal for McNamee and his teammates.
Last season, a short offseason hurt the Panthers entering the season.
“It’s awesome,” Isaac McNamee said. “It feels like freshman and sophomore years coming in. Everything is pretty much back to normal. No masks, no nothing this offseason. We all got to be together. I just think it creates a better energy and better atmosphere for our practices. I feel like our practices have been a lot better because we’ve all been around each other.”
Scheduling and cancelations and Bye Weeks also hurt Pikeville last season.
“It was a little harder on us last year,” McNamee said. “You need to stick to your schedule going into the playoffs instead of wondering when you’re going to play and who you’re going to play. We just kind of rolled with the punches last year and tried to pick up as many games as possible. Some weeks we couldn’t even pick up a game. Some weeks we had to go play Lexington Christian or some Class 6A teams. We just played when we could and tried to get prepared for the playoffs.”
Even with everything going on last season, Pikeville’s offense was almost unstoppable.
And the Panthers have just about everyone back this season.
Look for Pikeville’s offense to be dynamic once again this season.
“We’ve got a very dynamic offense,” McNamee said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons at wide receiver and tight end. Back here at the running back, we have a very skilled guy in Blake Birchfield. We have a senior laden offensive line. Most of the guys up front are all returning, I think all we lost was Nate Collins. We’re returning everybody at our receiver spots. Blake (Birchfield) is very experienced at running back now, so I think we should be pretty good.”
Pikeville has weapons all over the field, but everything starts up front and McNamee is grateful to have one of the top offensive lines in Eastern Kentucky blocking for him.
“We have multiple offensive linemen with college offers and interest,” McNamee said. “I think we have a very under rated line. I also think that they’re some of the best linemen in Eastern Kentucky and they do their job and they help me to do my job.”
McNamee also has one of the top wide receivers in the state to throw to in Zac Lockhart.
Last season, Lockhart set a KHSAA record for most receiving yards (388) and most receiving TDs in a game (seven) against Henry Clay.
McNamee threw for 409 yards and seven TDs in that game. Both numbers were close to Pikeville school records as well.
“It makes my life a whole lot easier,” McNamee said. “I love having Zac (Lockhart) back there. We’ve been like that since middle school. Right now, we know what we’re doing on the field. We don’t have to tell each other. I know where he’s going to be. He knows where I’m going to be.”
Lockhart gets a lot of attention and deservedly so, but look for some other Panthers like Wade Hensley and Brandon Lowe to step up at receiver this season and even look for Grant Scott to get some looks at tight end.
“They (the wide receivers) all saw that and have worked hard in the offseason,” McNamee said. “They’ve all gotten stronger and have worked on catching the ball better. I think we’ll be able to spread the ball out a lot more this year.”
McNamee had surgery in the offseason, but is cleared and ready to go for the season.
“I had surgery back in March,” McNamee said. “I got cleared around a month ago. I think I’m doing pretty well and coming along. I feel almost back to 100 percent.”
Pikeville missed out on the Pike County Bowl last season because COVID-19 canceled the event.
This season, the Panthers are scheduled to face Bourbon County in the 36th edition of the bowl game.
“Missing last year was big because everybody loves the Pike County Bowl,” McNamee said. “It’s always a great atmosphere and great energy. It’s our first night game and everybody loves that. It’s always so much fun. Bringing it back this year is going to be a lot of fun for us. We love coming out and seeing everybody from the first game still here and just seeing everybody who comes out to watch us play.”
McNamee only has one goal this season and it is to end the season with gold.
“My goal is always just to win the state championship,” McNamee said. “Personal things come later and come last, but team first gets things done.”
Pikeville is scheduled to open the season Friday, August 20 at home against Evangel Christian.