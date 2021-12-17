What a story book ending to a story book high school career.
Isaac McNamee had a four-year high school career that most players can only dream about.
Wednesday afternoon, he made his final mark on his high school career by signing to play college football at Murray State.
“This is very exciting,” Isaac McNamee said. “I’ve dreamt about playing college football my whole life. For this day to be here, it is a dream come true. I’ve many people sign coming from here and I’ve always wanted to do it myself, so it is a testament for how hard I’ve worked over these past four years and even before that. I just can’t believe all the support that I’ve had today, it really feels amazing.”
“As a coach, I’m super proud of him and the work that he has put in here to help our program, but today, I’m just being a dad,” Pikeville coach and Isaac’s dad Chris McNamee said. “I’m super proud of him for this accomplishment. When you see your kid put in a lot of hard work and reach a goal they’ve had for a long time, it’s really special. I’m just tickled to death for him.
“Looking at it Murray State is like six and 1/2 hour trip. He put a lot of thought into it. Murray State started recruiting him heavily back in the spring and they’ve called him every week and just done a great job recruiting him,” Chris McNamee said. “If people don’t know Dean Hood and the staff he’s put together, they need to look into what’s going on out there because there are some really good things going on there. Not just football wise. I want him to be a great football player, but I want him to be a better person and those are the kind of things he’s going to learn at Murray State.”
Isaac McNamee opened his career as a backup quarterback who got some playing time his freshman season. The Panthers made it all the way to the state championship game and fell to Beechwood in a heartbreaker that came down to the final. McNamee took over the full-time starting quarterback duties in 2019 and he helped lead Pikeville to the Class A state championship; the fifth in school history. During his junior season, the Panthers were upset by Hazard in the district championship round of the Class A playoffs. That upset helped fuel the Panthers to the 2021 state championship.
Along the way Isaac McNamee watched Pikeville passing records fall and saw his name elevated to the top of those lists.
After the state championship win in his senior year, he along with teammate Zac Lockhart were both nominated for the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football award.
“It’s a great honor,” Isaac McNamee said. “My dad was when he was a senior and I always thought about that and Mr. Football is what every kid thinks of, but as you get older you realize it’s a great honor, but it’s not what you play for, you play for these two trophies (the 2019 and 2021 Class A state championship trophies) right here. It is a great honor to be listed with those names, though.
“It’s really cool having both myself and Zac (Lockhart) nominated for it. I think people are starting to realized that Pikeville is legitimately the real deal, especially these past four or five years. They’ve woke up and saw that we’ve got really good players here. For two of us to be nominated for Mr. Football is rare. I don’t think that happens very much. I know Boyle County did it this year, but it is very rare.”
“If you look overall, he’s just consistent,” Chris McNamee said. “He shows up and does his job. There’s not a whole lot of hype that goes into it. He knows he’s got good players around him and it’s his job to put the ball in those guys’ hands. He trusts his offensive line and is the ultimate team player. He loves playing the game. I remember him walking out here when he was four or five years old. The first thing he’d do was kick his shoes off and just run around the field the entire practice. He’s always wanted to be in this spot and worked hard to get there and once he got there, he made some things happen.”
Isaac McNamee had numerous schools to choose from to go and play college football for, but when Murray State came calling, he felt more of a connection with the Racers’ program.
“I really do like their offense, but more importantly I like the people down there,” Isaac McNamee said. “They’re great people. Every time I went down there, it just felt like home. I’ve known coach (Dean) Hood for a while. We have a pretty good relationship, so it just felt like the right fit.”
Pikeville has sent numerous players on to play at the next level. Isaac McNamee is just happy to be another player to go represent Pikeville at the next level.
“Pikeville has always been a big part of my life,” Isaac McNamee said. “To represent this school at the next level has always been a dream of mine. There’s been plenty of people to do it before me, like my dad and people I’ve played with recently. To do it myself is such an honor.
“You’ve got to have that mentality. Pikeville is a great place to build that mentality to be able to thrive at the next level to play college football. It’s not easy, but I’m going down there to work hard and I know I’ll be at the bottom of the totem pole again, but I’m not expecting anything big when I go there. I just got to keep my head down and just work hard.”
Dreams do come true if you work hard to make them reality.
“Growing up here, it just seemed like such a far stretch to win a state championship,” Isaac McNamee said. “When I was growing up, when I was younger, we were kind of struggling, but I just thought to win all of those games and make it to state was hard and I didn’t know if I could ever do it. But growing up, I realized I had the people around me that we could make that happen. To get it done twice is really just a dream come true and 10-year old me would be jumping for joy right now. He’d be ecstatic.”
Pikeville football runs deep in the McNamee family.
Chris McNamee played at Pikeville in 1987; the Panthers’ first state championship. Then Andrew (Chris’ eldest son and Isaac’s older brother) was apart of the 2015 state championship team that Chris McNamee coached (his first state title as coach). Then Isaac McNamee helped Pikeville win state titles in 2019 and 2021.
“Pikeville football runs deep in the McNamee family and I think you can see that,” Isaac McNamee said. “To watch my brother do that with my dad was really emotional for me. In sixth grade, I was tore up. To do it twice myself was very special as well.”
“It’s awesome to be able to share that with both of my sons,” Chris McNamee said. “Just the contributions they made. Football is the ultimate team sport. You got to have a lot of good guys around you and you got to have a lot of good coaches and support from our school and community and luckily, we got all of that here at Pikeville. Sharing with those guys was extra special and I’d like to experience one without them now that they’re both gone, so we’ll see how that goes.”
Next season will be the first in eight straight years Chris McNamee won’t have a son suiting up for him on Friday nights.
“I’ve not thought about it much,” Chris McNamee said. “Eight years in a row, I’ve had a son playing out there. Andrew (McNamee) was out there four years and Isaac (McNamee) came in right behind him. It’s definitely going to be different. I did it a long time before those guys got into high school and we’ll treat it the same way. I just won’t get to go home with one of them and them have to hear my mouth running, but I look forward to it. Just watching young guys come in as freshman and develop and see where they are at when they’re seniors is something special about being a high school football coach.”
Pikeville had something to prove this season after being upset by Hazard in the district championship round of the Class A playoffs last season.
“I’m really proud of the guys this year,” Isaac McNamee said. “They worked really hard this offseason. Coming off of last season, it didn’t end the way we wanted, but we all kept our heads up and knew it was a fluke. We proved it and went out and won another one. I’m really proud of them and my offensive line was great all year. I think they were the best in the state, hands down. I think Blake Birchfield is the best running back in the state and we had one of the best receiving corps in the state as well. Then you look at our defense and the numbers they put up this year is really crazy. We really worked our tails off and our coaches pushed us to the limit for sure.”
During his career, Isaac McNamee has had a lot of talent around him. That talent helped bring the best out of him and he attributes that to his teammates around him.
“I was definitely spoiled with two of the best offensive lines from my sophomore through senior year,” Isaac McNamee said. “The receiving corps my sophomore year was four Division I talents; Clay Tinsley, Seth Pugh, Jackson Hensley and Zac Lockhart. Then we had people fill those roles after they left with more Division I talent, so I think that’s just a credit to our coaching staff and getting them all ready and really bringing them to their best potential.”
“He realizes that too,” Chris McNamee said. “It all starts up front and you have to be able to run the ball. If you’re running the ball, you’re going to be able to throw it a little more, that’s kind of what I think. We’ve been able to run the ball the past few years and we’ve had some guys who can go catch the ball. Look back on the 2019 season, you had Jackson Hensley, Clay Tinsley, Seth Pugh and Zac Lockhart. Then this year, Zac (Lockhart) Brandon Lowe, Grant Scott and Wade Hensley all played well. It all starts with those guys up front and we’ve been fortunate to a good front five here the past four years. I’m looking forward to having more of those type of guys too.”
Isaac McNamee has had ups and downs. Injuries, growing pains and put in countless hours of work to be a successful player and teammate in his for years at Pikeville.
All of that has led to him becoming a two-time state champion and now a Murray State Racer for the next four years of his career.
“I wouldn’t change anything. I wouldn’t change the ups or the downs,” Isaac McNamee said. “Looking back at all the downs, they were all worth it. To get us back up, we needed those. To go out on top, there is no greater feeling.”