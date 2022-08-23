Belfry has a lot of young talent in the backfield this season.
With that being said, Belfry looked like Belfry to open the season Friday night against Pulaski County, but something fell off in the second half and the Maroons were able to hold the Pirates to just one TD in the second half to pick up the win 34-21.
The Pirates were first on the scoreboard Friday night against Pulaski County when Caden Woolum snuck in across the goal-line from seven yards out with 5:15 left in the first, with the extra-point by Aiden McCoy Belfry held a 7-0 lead.
The Pirates’ defense stepped up on the Maroons’ first drive of the game and came up with a fourth down stop with 4:21 still on the clock in the first.
The Pirates wasted no time getting back into the end zone when freshman Ace Caudill took off down the sideline for a 49-yard TD on a sweep to extend the Pirates’ lead 14-0 with 10:21 left in the half.
Caudill led the Pirates on the ground Friday night with 164 yards on 12 carries and a TD.
Pulaski County found their way onto the scoreboard with 1:19 left left in the first half when Brysen Dugger connected with Chandler Godby for a 12-yard TD to send it to halftime, 14-7, Belfry.
Coming out of the locker room at halftime the Marrons had the ball and Dugger was able to find Harris Denmyer on a 30 yard post to tie the game up with Belfry at 14-14.
The Pirates had some issues after the TD by Denmyer, on the next possession the Pirates fumbled and Pulaski County was able to recover inside the Pirates 20-yard line.
Dugger took things into his own hands on the QB keeper from four yards out with 3:29 left in the third to extend the Maroons’ lead 21-14.
The Pirates once again had trouble holding onto the ball on the next possession and Pulaski County took advantage of that and recovered the ball inside the red zone once again.
Pulaski found the end zone rather quickly after the turnover, this time on the ground when Cody Nichols took it across the line from five yards out with 1:02 left in the third to set the score at 28-14.
Pulaski County’s final score of the game came when the Maroons blocked a Pirates’ punt inside the Belfry 20-yard line and were able to convert the blocked punt into six to put the Maroons on top 34-14.
The Pirates didn’t lay their heads down though and were able to add another TD on the board before the buzzer sounded on opening night when Freshman Chase Varney found his was into the end zone from a few yards out with 3:03 left in the game to set the final score 34-21.
Belfry falls to 0-1 on the season and move on to host Bourbon County in the second game of opening night of the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl on Friday, kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m.