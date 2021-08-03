East Ridge’s Zack Mason is making a transition this season.
He is transitioning from Warrior quarterback to one of their wide receivers.
The Warriors enter the season with a new head coach in Donnie Burdine.
East Ridge is excited about the new leadership and the new offense that Burdine brings to the team.
Dylan Burdine (Donnie’s Burdine’s son) will take over quarterbacking duties.
But Mason is welcoming to the change and excited for the new start at a new position.
“I’m so excited,” Mason said. “I’m just excited man and I can’t wait to get going.”
“I can’t wait to see what this offense can do. Especially after moving from quarterback to receiver. It’s going to be fun. I think receiver just fits me better.”
Mason took over quarterback duties for the Warriors in 2019 during his sophomore year.
But that didn’t go the way he planned.
Minutes before kickoff of the Pike County Bowl, Mason suffered a season ending injury.
Last season, Mason played five games at quarterback before suffering another injury.
He did play in five of the seven Warrior games last season.
But with the new coach and new season come new hope for Mason and the Warriors.
“I’ve always had high expectations for my guys,” Mason said. “I have nothing, but belief in their ability. I expect nothing less than to see the hard work we’re putting in to translate in the win column.”
But his high expectations aren’t unmerited. They are based on the work that he sees his team putting in during practice this offseason.
“Our effort is going to dictate how explosive as we can be,” Mason said. “We got the guys who want to put in the work. We got the guys who are going to give the effort we need, so we can be explosive.”
East Ridge kicks off the season Friday, August 20 on the road at Floyd Central.
“Floyd Central is a really good program, but I think we can go over there and compete,” Mason said.
But the second game of the season is the big game that Mason is looking forward to.
The 36th edition of the Pike County Bowl against Phelps.
This will be Mason’s first time playing in the event.
The Pike County Bowl didn’t happen last season because of COVID-19 and he didn’t play the year before due to injury.
“For me, it’s as big as it gets,” Mason said. “My freshman year, I didn’t really get to play that much. My second year, I got hurt two minutes before kickoff and last year because of COVID-19, I didn’t get to play in the Pike County Bowl. I guarantee you, every single one of these guys are knocking on the door just waiting to play in that game.”
The Warriors are looking forward to the season and are anxious to show people that they are a program on the rise.
“Personally, I just want to be the best player and teammate that I can be,” Mason said. “I just want to help my team the best I can. Not to get hurt. Then as a team, the goal is to get as many wins as possible.”