Sometimes you just need someone in your corner cheering you on.
Megan Hunter, a cheerleader, is used to cheering others on, but she had some extra help in her corner along her journey of reaching her dreams of cheering at the college level.
Thursday afternoon, Hunter signed her national letter of intent to cheer for Morehead State University.
Hunter has cheered for 13 years and finished her high school career cheering at Pike Central.
In a letter she had prepared at her signing she thanked Erin and Kim Staley for helping her find her way to Morehead State University.
“She would like to thank Erin and Kim Staley for their encouragement and support of Morehead State University Cheer program for making that goal a reality,” Hunter’s letter stated. “Erin, a former MSU cheerleader, was very much a role model for Megan and helped her and those closest to her, recognize the talent that the MSU cheer program would benefit from. She encouraged her to participate in the clinics that their cheer program offered since sixth grade, which has deepened her passion for the national champion cheer program that everyone across the country is familiar with.”
Hunter has cheered at the local and state levels. She has also been a World’s Team member and been recognized as Miss Kentucky for World’s Perfect Athlete.”
Hunter will join the Morehead State cheerleading program this coming Fall.