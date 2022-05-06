It was a natural fit.
Anybody who’s been around the Shelby Valley sports programs knows Mikie Hall.
Hall has been the softball coach at Shelby Valley, an assistant coach with the softball, football and basketball teams over the years. Hall has been an assistant on the girls’ basketball team for the past four seasons.
After Doe Doe Rowe resigned at the end of the season, Hall was announced Thursday as the new girls’ basketball coach at Shelby Valley.
Hall also graduated from Shelby Valley and was a standout in multiple sports for the Wildcats.
“It just feels good to be named head coach,” Hall said. “I know the girls and they know me. They know what to expect and it just seems like a natural fit. It probably sounds cliche, but I’m proud to be from this community and to represent my school. I’ve been involved with softball, football and basketball over the years. It just feels good to be a head coach. I just got to get back to work.”
Hall credits Rowe for getting him back into coaching girls’ basketball.
“Doe Doe (Rowe) asked me to help four years ago, well he asked me before that, and I finally decided to get back to the basketball side after I left softball,” Hall said. “I got to thank him because he got me back into it.”
“Mikie (Hall) has been a part of the Shelby Valley community his entire life and has been on coaching staffs of several sports including boys’ and girls’ basketball,” Rowe said. “He understands what it means to work hard and be successful. Shelby Valley has one of the best girls’ basketball programs in the mountains and Mikie (Hall) will do a great job maintaining the success it has had since the school opened. I wish him and the girls the best of luck.”
Hall had some experience leading the team early last season when Rowe was out with illness.
“We had a pretty good start last year,” Hall said. “The girls responded to me like they had with Doe Doe (Rowe) and I just played my role while he was out. I think we were 9-1 and won the WYMT Classic.”
Hall has learned a lot over the years during his time coaching as an assistant.
“I learned a lot from playing and coaching throughout the years,” Hall said. “I’m grateful to all the coaches who’ve taught me things over the years. I try to keep in contact with the guys who coached me. I also learned so much from my time coaching softball with Principal (Greg) Napier and appreciate all he taught me. The same thing goes from the head coaches when I coached football and basketball and these past four years with Doe Doe. I really appreciate everything all of those people have done. I really learned a lot not just about coaching, but connecting to the players and parents and learning how to deal with a lot of different situation. I feel like I am ready for the challenge, but I want to make sure I give people credit who have helped me along the way.”
Shelby Valley graduated Cassidy Rowe and Alyssa Elswick, but will return a lot of talent next season.
“Pikeville, Johnson Central and Pike Central and some other programs in the region will have some really talented kids next season,” Hall said. “I feel like we will too. We will be young, but we’ll have girls like Kyra Looney, Zoee Johnson, Jazzy Meade and some really talented younger players coming back. I’m excited. I feel like Dorton, Virgie and now Valley, have always had some of the top athletes come along over the years. I’m just excited to take what I learned and put my spin on it. It’s going to be exciting.”