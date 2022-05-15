BELFRY — Belfry Coach Michael Hagy should tell Jake Varney to homer each at-bat.
After blasting a three-run bomb in the bottom of the first inning, Hagy said, “I told him he’d homer this at-bat. I told him at Letcher Central and he homered then too.”
That early bomb helped propel Belfry to an 8-1 win over Johnson Central Tuesday evening at Belfry.
With one out in the bottom of the first, Jonathan Banks singled to get Belfry going. He stole second and scored as twin brother Steven Banks hit an RBI single to bring him home and give the Pirates a 1-0 lead. Noah Brown followed with a single of his own to put two runners on.
That set the plate for Varney. Varney crushed the ball and after it was like the scene from Major League when the fans are questioning whether he hit the ball too high in the air to leave the park. Once the moonshot returned to Earth, he just cleared the fence for a three-run home run.
That gave the Pirates a good cushion.
Belfry added to the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Jonathan Banks delivered a two RBI single to push the lead to 6-1. Ashton Deskins added a two RBI double as Belfry’ lead grew to 8-0.
Johnson Central picked up a late run to avoid the shutout.
Belfry eighth-grader got the start on the mound and earned the win. He tossed four innings of shutout baseball and gave up four hits and two walks, while striking out eight.
Jonathan Banks came in a tossed the final three innings of relief. He gave up one run on two hits and no walks, while striking out five batters.
Belfry (21-9) was scheduled to host Magoffin County Thursday evening. The Pirates are scheduled to wrap up regular season play at home Friday night as they are set to host Paintsville at 6:00 p.m.