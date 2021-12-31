The annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic has been going on at Belfry this week and was scheduled to wrap up Thursday night with the host Belfry Pirates taking on the Shelby Valley Wildcats.
On the first day, Shelby Valley opened the classic with a 69-55 win over Clay County. Johnson Central followed with a 55-46 win over Newport. Corbin won the third game 74-69 over Magoffin County and Belfry picked up a 100-94 win over Unicoi County (Tenn.).
On the second day, Corbin picked up a 74-66 win over Shelby Valley. Johnson Central followed with a 70-43 win over Clay County. Magoffin County held off Unicoi County 66-64 and Belfry rolled to an 88-62 win over Newport.
Belfry 100,
Unicoi County 94
In their home opener, head coach Mark Thompson’s Belfry Pirates defeated the Devils of Unicoi County, Tennessee in the nightcap of the first day of the annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic on Tuesday night in Belfry.
The Pirates started the game fast going on a 7-2 run. Then, the Devils went on a run of their own forcing Belfry to call timeout up 13-11.
Thompson’s team led 20-15 at the end of one quarter thanks to a layup from Tykee Peterson with 2.5 seconds left in the frame.
Belfry went comfortably in front of Unicoi County in the second quarter, leading by as many as 16 points at 42-26.
The Devils scored a layup as time expired in the first half to send the Pirates into the locker room with a 46-34 lead at intermission.
The Pirates upped their lead to 51-36 early in the third period but Unicoi County wasn’t going to go away quietly. Down 57-44, the Devils went on a 10-0 run to cut the Belfry lead to three points at 57-54.
The two teams scored buckets back-and-forth as the rest of the quarter went on, but it was the Pirates that went into the fourth frame with the lead, 69-66 thanks to a jumper from Sal Dean with three seconds left.
After trailing the entire game, the Devils took their first lead of the night at 74-72 in the opening stages of the fourth quarter off a pair of foul shots.
Unicoi County couldn’t take command of the game. Thanks to an offensive cast that scored at will on the night, Belfry ran back out in front by as many as 13 in the period at 90-77, but the Devils weren’t going to give them an easy runaway victory.
The Devils fought back to within three at 97-94 with 10 seconds left, but a free throw and a layup from DeMahjae Clark got Belfry to the century mark in points and sealed a 100-94 victory for the Pirates.
Dean was unstoppable for the Pirates, pouring in 33 points. Peterson and Clark also had a field day against Unicoi County, scoring 26 and 24 points, respectively. Cross Taylor and Jonathan Banks scored eight points each.
Belfry 88,
Newport 66
The Pirates opened up the game on an 11-0 run and continued to cruise to the big victory.
Newport fought back and cut the first quarter lead to 23-16, but it wasn’t enough as Belfry had control the entire game.
DeMahje Clark led the way for the Pirates with a game-high 26 points. Sal Dean followed with 25 and nine rebounds; he finished the game five for seven from three-point range. Tykee Peterson added 22 points and eight rebounds.
The trio did most of the scoring for the Pirates. Makaden Maynard and Cameron Stafford each scored four points. Kaleb Hensley added three. Caden Cantrell and Cross Taylor each added two points in the win.
The Pirates shot a lights out 54.7 percent from the floor (35 for 64).
Belfry was seven for 16 from three-point range (43.8 percent).
The Pirates were 11 for 20 from the free-throw line (55 percent).
Newport out rebounded Belfry 46-28 on the night.
Evan Snapp led the way for Newport with a team-high 19 points. Marzez Miller added 17 points and nine rebounds. Robert Sanders added nine points and nine rebounds. Kaleb Thompson scored six points and James Turner added five. DaShawn Anderson chipped in with two.
Belfry held Newport to 37.9 percent shooting (25 for 66).
Newport knocked down four of 26 threes on the night (15.4 percent).
Shelby Valley 69,
Clay County 55
Riley Phillips led the Wildcats to a 14-point win over the Clay County Tigers in the first game of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic Tuesday afternoon with a game-high 25 points.
Phillips was 10 for 12 from the field and four for five form the free-throw line.
Chaz Brown followed with 10 points and Preston Johnson added nine. Collier Fuller and Ethan Sykes each scored seven points in the win. Caleb Lovins scored six points and Russ Osborne added five.
The Wildcats were 25 for 51 from the field (49 percent).
Shelby Valley was five for 19 from three-point range (26.3 percent).
The Wildcats knocked down 14 of 17 free throws (82.4 percent).
Shelby Valley out rebounded Clay County 22-20.
Hayden Harris led the way for the Tigers with a team-high 19 points. Landon Dezarn followed with 13 points. Hayden Crockett added nine points. Elijah Bundy scored five. Conner Gilbert added three. Tate Rice, Landon Smith and Brady Wolfe each scored two points for Clay County.
Clay County shot a scorching 55.9 percent from the field (19 for 34).
The Tigers were also hot from behind the three-point arc knocking down seven of 11 threes on the night (63.6 percent).
Corbin 74,
Shelby Valley 66
The Wildcats fell short on the second day of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic as Corbin walked away with an eight-point win.
Collier Fuller led the way for the Wildcats with a team-high 18 points. Preston Johnson added 13 points and Caleb Lovins added 11. Russ Osborne followed with eight points. Chaz Brown and Ethan Sykes each scored six points. Riley Phillips added four points in the win.
Shelby Valley was 26 for 60 from the field (43.3 percent).
The Wildcats were six for 24 from three-point range (25 percent).
Shelby Valley knocked down eight of 13 free throws (61.5 percent).
The Wildcats finished with 27 rebounds.
Corbin didn’t have any stats listed on the KHSAA website at press time.
Belfry (4-3) was scheduled to host Shelby Valley (7-4) Thursday night in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic finale. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.