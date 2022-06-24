East Ridge volleyball Coach Dave Spradlin recently announced his retirement.
Spradlin had been a staple at East Ridge for years.
The Lady Warriors had a big decision on hiring the new coach.
East Ridge went with a familiar name and former player Tatiana Murphy.
Murphy played at East Ridge and graduated in 2016.
The young enthusiastic coach is excited about taking over the reigns at East Ridge.
“I’m extremely excited to take over this year,” Murphy said. “Volleyball has always held a special place in my life but it get to do it at my high school brings a whole new meaning to special.”
This is Murphy’s first head coaching job.
She played under Spradlin and learned a lot about the game, while playing for him at East Ridge.
“Yes, this is my first head coaching job,” Murphy said. “Dave was the best coach in the 15th, there is no arguing that. There are some big shoes to fill by following him. He taught me everything I know about volleyball. He was more than a coach, he taught so much more than just the game.”
East Ridge will be a talented team.
That talent won’t be all that Murphy relies on, though.
She is planning on putting the work in and helping the Lady Warriors continue to grow on the court.
“We plan to work them hard and get them ready to win,” Murphy said. “Hard work is key and if they put in the time, there is nothing that can stop them.”
Murphy wants to win.
She wants to continue that winning tradition the East Ridge has had over the years.
“The goal is to win games,” Murphy said. “We want the district championship trophy back at the Ridge. I expect the girls to show up every day with the intention to get better. I’m thankful for this opportunity and if I leave just a fraction of the impression that Dave left on us, that’s a win in my book.”
East Ridge’s first game as Murphy as head coach is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. August 15 at Prestonsburg. The Lady Warriors are scheduled to make their home debut the following day against Jenkins in 59th District action.