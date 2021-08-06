East Ridge running back Isaiah Adkins will be taking on a new role this year.
Adkins will be transitioning from running back to wide receiver.
Last season, Adkins rushed for a team-high 743 yards and nine TDs on 98 carries.
This season with new coach Donnie Burndine, Adkins will line up outside at receiver.
Adkins finished as the Warriors’ second best receiver last season.
Adkins had two catches for 56 yards and a TD.
“I’ve switched to wide receiver,” Adkins said. “Hopefully teams will have to come out and face me, since I was a pretty good back last year and hopefully, we can throw over their heads.”
Adkins is excited about the new coach and new offense this season.
“I think the offense is going to be really good,” Adkins said. “We have some good looking guys out here on offense. We’ve got a really good turnout. We got 40 some players which is pretty good compared to the last few years, so that’s going to be great.”
Last season, the Warriors like every other team in the state didn’t have a full offseason of practices and workouts due to COVID-19.
This season, the Warriors have had a full summer to prepare for the season.
“We started a little bit earlier than we did last year,” Adkins said. “So I feel good about that. We’ve got a new coach and a lot of new stuff coming in, so I think it’ll be a really good season.”
The season is a couple weeks away, but East Ridge is working hard to get ready for the season opener against Floyd Central.
“It is kind of early, but they are out competing in practice and working hard in the weight room,” Adkins said. “We got some good guys back there and we’re hoping they’ll be pretty solid.
“I think it’ll be a good payoff,” Adkins said. “We’re out here practicing each day in the dead of the heat, just getting ready for that first game against Floyd Central. I’m really looking forward to it.”
The Pike County Bowl is one of the biggest games of the year for all the players in the county.
Adkins and the Warriors missed out on the big game last year.
This year, Adkins can’t wait to play in front of the big crowd that the Pike County Bowl brings.
“I can’t speak for everybody, but I know I’m excited,” Adkins said. “I’m just ready to go out and play and I’m looking forward to the Pike County Bowl.”
East Ridge is working to get better.
The Warriors want to win as many games as possible.
Adkins has set a goal for himself and his team that he thinks they can attain.
“I can only speak for myself, but I’d love to see this team win at least five games,” Adkins said. “We want to win them all, but I think if we at least get right there in the middle, it’ll be a great start to build on. I really just want to do whatever I can to help this team win.”
East Ridge will open the season Friday, August 20 at home against Floyd Central.