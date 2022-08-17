Daymon Scammell has a lot to prove at Pike Central.
But he’s ready for the challenge.
Scammell will take over quarterbacking duties for the Hawks this season after Tayvian Boykins transferred to Pikeville.
Scammell didn’t play last season because of injury either, so nobody knows what he brings to the table for the Hawks.
“It’s really exciting because we’ve worked really hard through the summer and getting that feeling of just getting out there and playing is a great feeling honestly,” Scammell said.
“We’re looking pretty good. Our linemen are strong and so is our fullback and halfback. Our last quarterback Tay (Tayvian Boykins) transferred which I respect it, but now I have to step up. I didn’t get to play last season because of my ACL. Season is coming up and we’re just playing as hard as we can and I think we can get the job done.”
The good thing Scammell has going for him in the Pike Central offense is the return of senior running back Matt Anderson.
Anderson is a proven standout for the Hawks and he is entering the season in the best shape of his high school career.
“It’s awesome,” Scammell said. “Having that option of just handing it off or throwing it anytime I can. Having that guy as an option is big because I trust him a lot to make a good play.”
Scammell thinks he will have some good receivers to throw to this season as well and as a quarterback, you have to have good receivers.
“We lost a couple of guys from last year, but the young guys have stepped up and played that role,” Scammell said. “I think we’ll be pretty good at receiver. Those guys can catch the ball and we can get up the field pretty quick.”
Pike Central’s offense is known to put up points in a hurry.
Scammell likes the big play ability his team brings to the table and he knows he will have to take advantage of any opportunities he gets to make big plays.
“It feels great,” Scammell said. “As a new QB, you want to throw it as much as you can. We have rushing yards, but there are always room for passing yards too. I just have to execute when I get the opportunity.
“It’s awesome and it gets your adrenaline going. It gets my energy up and my adrenaline gets going when we execute things the right way.”
Pike Central will open the season Saturday, August 20 at home against Pendleton County.
In Week 2, the Hawks will face Shelby Valley in the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
“It’s going to feel great,” Scammell said. “My freshman year, they didn’t have the Pike County Bowl. I didn’t get to play a lot that year anyway. Finally playing in the Pike County Bowl as a starting QB, I know it’s going to feel awesome and if we can come out with a W, it will be an even better feeling.”
Scammell really only has one goal this season and that is for the Hawks to play to the best of their abilities and keep improving throughout the season.
“I just want us to be more successful than we were last year,” Scammell said. “Also I want us to execute on every opportunity that we can and win every game and work hard.”