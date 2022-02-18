Five locations this year have received the distinct honor of becoming a ‘Glory Road’ site. The project, introduced last year by the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame recognize and honor gymnasiums across the state that have historical significance to Kentucky High School Basketball.
On Tuesday night, Paintsville’s gym played host to it’s “Glory Road” game when the Tigers took on the Pikeville Panthers.
By the time the dust settled, more history was made in Paintsville.
The Tigers shocked Pikeville, handing them just their second loss of the season - and its first loss to a 15th Region opponent.
The Tigers didn’t just get lucky and squeak by - they handed the Panthers a 65-51 loss.
Pikeville had just one defeat coming into the game against the Tigers, a one-point loss to Bowling Green in the Ashland Invitational back in December.
Paintsville’s Coach Landon Slone was confident heading in to the matchup against Pikeville, but when it comes to upsetting the top team in the region by 14 points, even Slone seemed surprised.
“I didn’t necessarily think we would win by that much, but I know what our guys are capable of and when they play to their full potential, we are the best team in the region.” he said.
The Tigers jumped ahead early on in the game with Colby Fugate and Jace Kinner each putting points up to make it 4-0 before the Panthers made their first shot. The Tigers continued their momentum, pulling ahead 8-2 before Pikeville’s Rylee Samons hit a trey with 3:00 remaining in the first stanza to cut the lead to three.
Pikeville’s next two trips to the basket resulted in misses, allowing the Tigers to stretch its lead back out. Braxton Tharp came alive with a layup with 1:37 remaining in the first quarter, and tacked on two free throws at the :41 mark to give Paintsville a 15-7 lead. By the end of the quarter it was 15-9.
The Tigers rode that wave of momentum into the second quarter, with freshman Kinner opening play with a three pointer, followed up by a layup less than a minute later, leaving Pikeville staring at a 20-9 hole to dig themselves out of. They wouldn’t do that until the second half when coach Elisha Justice was able to make some halftime adjustments.
The two teams went into halftime with Paintsville holding a 27-21 lead.
Pikeville came back out in a big way, scoring six unanswered points capped off with a Rylee Samon’s dunk ti tie things up at 27-27.
Pikeville was now looking to take its first lead of the game, but that never happened.
The Tigers made some adjustments on defense, and the Panther offense stalled out, falling back to an eight point deficit with just over two minutes remaining.
Entering the fourth quarter, The Tigers held a 37-32 lead.
Pikeville went on an 8-0 run and with just 2:30 remaining to close the gap to four points, 48-44.
Missed shots were missed opportunities late in the game though, as the Panthers would hit just three more shots for seven points in the final two minutes, while allowing the Tigers to score 17 of their own.
The final minute saw the Tigers go 10 of 10 on free throws to pull back ahead, 65-51.
Both teams now turn their sites ahead to district competition as the season winds down.
The Tigers will face Johnson Central in the opening round of the 57th district. The two teams have faced off twice this season with each netting a win. The rubber match is set for February 22nd.
The Panthers take on Jenkins on February 21 at Shelby Valley.