RICHMOND — It was business as usual for Pikeville as the Panthers picked up a 64-51 win over Owensboro Catholic in the opening round of the All “A” Classic at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
The Panthers wore down Owensboro Catholic in the second half and then, Rylee Samons and Laithan Hall got hot from three-point land — that spelled doom for Owensboro Catholic as a one point halftime lead turned into a 13 point loss.
Pikeville trailed 23-22 at the half.
Nick Robinson pulled down an offensive rebound and scored on the put back to give Pikeville a 24-23 lead.
William Tutt Carrico knocked down a three to put Owensboro Catholic back on top 26-24, but Samons followed with a pair of free throws with 6:00 left to tie the game at 26-26.
Owensboro Catholic went up 30-26 after that, but that’s when Samons followed with back-to-back threes to put the Panthers on top 32-30.
Hall followed with a three of his own with 3:24 and Samons hit his third three of the quarter as the lead grew to 38-32 with 2:53 left in the third. Hall added another three as the lead grew to 41-32.
Robinson scored late to give the Panthers a 44-35 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Samons finished with a game-high 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Robinson added 13 points and five rebounds. Keian Worrix finished with 10 points and five assists. Heath Jarrell added seven points and four steals. Hall had six points and two steals. Tate Walters finished with four points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Pikevile controlled the game in the fourth quarter. Walters came up with a steal and a breakaway layup with 6:01 left.
Robinson scored with 4:58 left to push the lead to 52-40.
Samons knocked down his fourth three of the game with 4:16 left to play to give the Panthers a 55-42 lead.
Owensboro Catholic tried to stay in the game as Reid Clark knocked down a three with 1:38 left to cut the Pikeville lead to 58-51.
Worrix put the game away as he found Walters for an open layup with 56 seconds left to set the game’s final score at 64-51.
Brian Griffth led the way for Owensboro Catholic with 17 points and six assists. JiArius Webb followed with 16 points and nine rebounds. Reid added eight. Parker Gray and Kajarius Barber each added two.
The Panthers forced Owensboro Catholic to turn the ball over 16 times. Pikeville outscored Owensboro Catholic 22-9 in points off turnovers.
Owensboro Catholic outscored Pikeville 28-24 in points in the paint.
The Panthers struggled scoring in the first half, but Jarrell gave the Panthers a big boost scoring seven points off the bench.
Pikeville (16-1) is scheduled to take on Murray at 5:00 p.m. tomorrow evening in the All “A” Classic quarterfinals at McBrayer Arena in Richmond. Murray picked up a 54-45 win over Danville Christian in the first game of the boys’ tournament Thursday morning.