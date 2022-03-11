Pikeville was one step away from their goal of playing in the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena coming into Monday night’s 15th Region championship.
The Panthers took that step in convincing fashion as they picked up a 63-42 win over Pike Central in the 15th Region championship.
The win punched the Panthers’ ticket to the Sweet 16 and Rupp Arena. Pikeville (31-2) will take on North Laurel (28-5) Wednesday, March 16 at 8:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
Pikeville came out hot Monday night against Pike Central.
The Panthers jumped out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter of play.
Laithan Hall opened the game with a three, Worrix followed with a basket and then Samons knocked down a three. Nick Robinson scored on an offensive rebound tip-in and Hall knocked down his second three as the Panthers scored the game’s first 13 points.
Jaylen Rigdon put the Hawks on the scoreboard with a basket at the 2:55 mark of the first quarter.
Pikeville’s Samons answered with back-to-back baskets to give Pikeville a 17-2 lead after the first quarter of play.
Pike Central got going in the second quarter.
Pike Central’s Jaden Stewart knocked down a three with 4:53 left in the first half to cut the lead to 21-9.
Robinson answered by scoring off an offensive rebound to push the lead to 21-9 with 3:38 left in the first half.
Stewart fired in his second three of the quarter to cut the lead to 23-12. Stewart added another basket to cut the lead to 23-14. Peyton Compton knocked down a big three to cut the lead to 23-17 with 1:36 left in the first half.
That was as close as Pike Central would get, though.
Worrix answered for the Panthers with a three at the 1:02 mark.
Hall came up with a steal and layup and he was fouled on the play; he knocked down the free throw to give the Panthers a 29-17 lead entering the halftime break.
The third quarter was all Pikeville.
The Panthers opened the third on a 14-0 run; if you count back to the end of the first Pikeville went on a 20-0 run against Pike Central.
Samons opened the third with back-to-back threes to push Pikeville’s lead to 35-17 with 5:07 left in the third. Samons followed it with a pair of free throws and another basket at the 4:07 mark as he scored Pikeville’s first 10 points of the third quarter.
Pikeville wasn’t finished as Tate Walters got a breakaway dunk with 3:53 left in the third to push the lead to 41-17. Robinson finished the run off with an alley-oop from Worrix.
Stewart knocked down a three to beat the third quarter buzzer for the Hawks and cut Pikeville’s lead to 48-23.
Samons led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds. Worrix followed with 12 points, five assists, three steals and a rebound. Hall had 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal; he also guarded Du Toit the entire game on defense. Robinson added eight points and five rebounds. Jarrell added seven points. Walters finished with three points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Rigdon led the way for the Hawks with a team-high 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Stewart added 13 points and four rebounds. Dut Toit added five points and Compton scored three.
Pikeville’s lead grew to 30 a couple of times in the fourth.
Heath Jarrell knocked down a three with 6:45 left to push the lead to 55-26. Then Walters was fouled hard on a breakaway; he split the free throws to push the lead to 30 (56-26).
Samons scored with 5:44 left to give the Panthers their biggest lead of the night at 31 (59-28).
Rigdon answered with a three for the Hawks, but Worrix pushed the lead back to 30 with a basket at the 4:50 mark.
Rigdon answered by firing in back-to-back threes to cut the lead to 61-37.
Rigdon knocked down another three late and Stewart scored to set the game’s final score at 63-42.
Pike Central finished the season with a 15-13 record and the 60th District championship.