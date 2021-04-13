The sticks were swinging for both the Pikeville Panthers and the Paintsville Tigers on Saturday.
Paintsville had a 3-1 lead entering the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Panthers were due a big inning, but no one could have guessed Pikeville’s four run rally they had in the bottom of the fifth led the Panthers to a 5-3 win and the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
“It’s something that we preach to our guys early,” said Panther head coach Shane Simpkins. “If you look at our record early on, we were sitting at 1-5, 2-5 after last night, and played the AL East the first week of the season. We went down and played Trinity, Butler twice and then probably the No. 1 team in AA out of Indiana and we did that for a reason. To prepare for teams like this (Paintsville). We knew Paintsville was going to be good and they pushed us, which was a great challenge early to see where we are and keep our kids into it.”
Early in the game both teams managed to get guys on base.
However, it was Pikeville that took the 1-0 lead over the Tigers in the bottom of the first inning.
In the top of the first inning, the Tigers left Gunner Collins on base with their third out coming after his previous single.
Zach Taylor, starting pitcher for the Tigers, gave the Panthers their first run in the bottom of the first by striking out Wade Hensley.
Taylor then walked Tate Walters.
Taylor got his second strikeout against Tate Lakin before Logan Windle smacked a hard ground ball at Paintsville shortstop Jonah Porter.
Windle reach first on an error that allowed Walters to score.
Both teams would go the second and third innings without scoring.
“We didn’t execute well early and left and we left some on the base-paths that we shouldn’t,” said Simpkins. “We should have executed and scored earlier, but I’m proud of my guys. We gave up a three spot in the top of the innings (fourth and fifth) and then we come back and match it with a four spot (in the bottom of the fifth) which is something that I’m really proud of with this younger team for.”
Excitement was thick in the air atop StoneCrest entering the top of the fourth inning with the Tigers up to bat.
The reason being that if either team was going to make a move this was the time for it.
Porter was the leadoff man for the Tigers this time around and started the top of the fourth off with a double.
Collins then approached the plate for the Tigers where he was walked.
With runners on first and second, the Tigers needed a big hit to capitalize.
However, the Panthers instead gain their first out of the top of the fourth with on a ground ball hit to second baseman Sam Wright.
The ground out moved Porter to third and Collins to second for the Tigers.
After the first out of the top of the fourth was counted, Taylor entered the batter’s box and was walked making the bases loaded.
Cory Jefferson, for the Tigers, then took his place at home plate looking to make a big play with Paintsville having runners in prime scoring position.
Jefferson drilled a hard ground ball right over second base straight to Pikeville centerfielder, Blake Birchfield.
The hit resulted in a single for Jefferson and gave him two RBIs as Porter and Collins made it across home plate to give the Tigers their first lead of the game (2-1).
Lakin, for the Panthers, wasn’t letting that continue. He countered by striking out the next two batters to end the top of the fourth.
Pikeville was unable to manage any runs in the bottom of the inning and Paintsville was looking to add to their 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth.
The top of the fifth looked to be Paintsville’s inning to pull away as the Tigers’ Ashton Miller led off with a solo homer into deep left field giving Paintsville a 3-1 lead.
However, that was the only run the Tigers would manage in the top part of the inning as the Panthers quickly racked up three outs immediately following Miller’s homer.
Pikeville needed to close the gap as the game was approaching its final innings.
Now, the bottom of the fifth inning, was that time.
Wright, for the Panthers, was the lead-off man and was walked by Taylor.
Wade Hensley, for Pikeville, was now up to bat and delivered a line drive to right field advancing Wright to third base.
With runners on first and third, Walters was up again and this time was walked, loading the bases for the Panthers.
With no outs against them, one big hit could change the outlook of the entire game.
The Panthers got two.
The first was a double by Lakin on a line drive down the right field line that allowed Wright and Hensley to score, while advancing Walters to third.
With the score now tied at 3-3, with no outs and runners on second and third, the Panthers were poised to take their second lead of the game late in the fifth inning.
Logan Windle stepped up to the plate again for the Panthers and was walked by Connor Fugate (Tigers Pitcher), who came in relief of Taylor.
Fugate then struck out the Panthers’ Patrick Jones, but during the at bat a ball got loose and allowed Walters to cross the plate giving Pikeville a 4-3 lead.
On the loose ball, Lakin advanced to third and Windle advanced to second.
The second big hit for Pikeville was a sacrifice fly by Birchfield to Tiger center fielder Harris Phelps that allowed Lakin to score making the Panther lead 5-3.
The Panthers then gained their third out on a line drive to Phelps out in center field again.
The Tigers failed to manage any runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings and the Panthers held on to the 5-3 win claiming the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
Lakin, for the Panthers, pitched the entirety of the game (seven innings) and accumulated 13 strikeouts, allowed four hits, three runs.
“He is a gamer,” said Simpkins. “He has been waiting for this for two years. I told him in the sixth inning, man you’ve wanted this for two years so go get it. We had two guys ready to go, but I left it up to him and he said he was good. When I went and checked on him on the mound he had a blood blister, but kept telling me he was fine and that he wasn’t coming out. So this is big for him.”
With the win Pikeville is now 3-5 on the season with all three wins coming in the All “A” Classic.
The Panthers topped the Shelby Valley Wildcats 13-0 in the opening round, Phelps 15-0 in the second round, and then Paintsville 5-3 in the championship.
With the heartbreaking loss to the Panthers the Tigers are now 6-2 on the season.
In the 15th Region All “A” Classic, the Tigers picked up two wins.
The first was a 15-0 win over East Ridge, the second was a 10-8 win over Prestonsburg, and the third a 14-3 win over Martin County.
With it only being the second week of baseball, both clubs are poised to end up around the top of the region by season’s end.
With Pikeville gaining the All “A” championship for the 15th Region, momentum is sure to follow them through the coming weeks of the season.
“I told coach Crace at the end that we will see them again,” said Simpkins. “They are a really good team and we will see them again and that’s something we want to do is play good teams as much as we can. I told the guys I don’t care about our record in the regular season because after 36 games we are 0-0 again and we will see where we are at game 37.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.