Pikeville trailed by 19 with 7:22 left against Boyd County Tuesday night.
The Panthers came all the way back and even took the lead, but ultimately fell 58-56 to the Lions.
Boyd County’s Austin Compton scored with 7:22 left to give the Lions a 49-30 lead over Pikeville.
Pikeville’s Nick Robinson scored off an offensive rebound put back with 7:05 left to cut the lead to 49-32.
The Panthers then had a chance to cut into the lead even more, but Rylee Samons missed the technical free throws.
Laithan Hall knocked down Pikeville’s first three of the game to cut the lead to 49-35 with 6:29 left to play. Samoas followed with a basket at the 5:31 mark to cut the lead to 49-37.
Rheyce Deboard stopped the bleeding for Boyd County with a basket at the 5:28 mark of the fourth to push the Lions’ lead to 51-37.
Pikeville stormed back as Robinson scored again. Samons followed with a basket as Hall found him cutting to the basket with 4:21 left. Then Lukas Manns knocked down a three with 3:55 left to cut the lead to 51-44.
Carson Webb stopped that 7-0 run from Pikeville with a basket with 3:23 left to play to push Boyd County’s lead to 53-44.
Pikeville kept firing back, though.
Hall knocked down his second three of the game. Robinson followed with another basket and Samons scored with 2:15 left to cut the Boyd County lead to 53-51 with 2:16 left to play.
Jason Ellis split a pair of free throws for Boyd County to push the lead to 53-51.
That set up Hall’s third three of the game to give the Panthers a 54-53 lead with 1:40 left to play.
Webb knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:13 left to put the Lions back in front 55-54.
Robinson answered with a pair of free throws for Pikeville to give the Panthers the lead 56-55.
Boyd County came up with a steal and Webb was fouled with just 13 seconds to play. He split the free throws to tie things up at 56-56.
The Lions got the ball back again and Webb was fouled with 2.9 ticks left on the clock. He made both free throws to give Boyd County a 58-56 lead.
Pikeville threw the ball long and got an instant timeout near half court.
After the timeout, Manns found Hall wide open in the corner for a three; Hall drained the three, but Boyd County was given a timeout before the ball was inbounded.
Pikeville got one last shot, but it didn’t fall as Boyd County escaped with a 58-56 win.
Robinson led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 20 points and he pulled down six rebounds. Samons followed with 14 points. Hall added nine points on three of seven shooting from three-point land. Alex Rogers added eight points and seven rebounds.
Deboard led the way for the Lions with 15 points.
The Panthers got off to a quick start as Robinson scored on back-to-back baskets to give the Panthers an early 4-3 lead. Samons had assists on both baskets.
Samons then scored to push the lead to 6-3.
The Panthers held a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Samons had four assists in the first quarter for Pikeville.
In the second quarter, Boyd County outscored Pikeville 13-10 to cut the halftime lead to 24-23.
The third quarter was all Boyd County.
The Lions outscored the Panthers 22-6 in the third to take a 45-30 lead into the final stanza of play.
Pikeville (7-4) is scheduled to visit George Rogers Clark at 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the Tim Short Automotive Classic before traveling to Richmond Tuesday to take on Knott Central in the All “A” Classic state tournament.
Scoring
Pikeville — Nick Robinson 20, Rylee Samons 14, Laithan Hall 9, Alex Rogers 8, Lukas Manns 3, Tate Walters 2.
Boyd County — Rheyce Deboard 15, JB Walter 7, Jason Ellis 7, Carson Webb 7, Austin Gibbs 7, Dawson Meade 6, Brad Newsome 5, Austin Compton 4.
