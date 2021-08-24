Pikeville proved last Friday it takes playing hard in all four quarters to beat a good team as the Panthers cruised to a 43-21 win over the defending Class A state champions.
The Paintsville Tigers came out fast paced scoring on their opening drive, but failed to score again until a kickoff return in the fourth quarter. It proved to be too little, too late though as the Panthers had pulled away to a comfortable 36-6 lead heading into the final stretch of the game.
Things started out wild right out of the gate. The Panthers won the coin toss and elected to receive. Paintsville lined up to kickoff and surprised everyone with an onside kick, which they recovered.
The Tigers then proceeded to march down the field and capped off the drive with an AJ James two-yard rush to put the Tigers up, 6-0.
The Panthers then got their chance on offense. The Panthers were able to march down the field all the way to the red zone, but the Tiger defense was able to step up and stop them on fourth down to force a turnover on downs, with the Tigers now starting at their own nine-yard line.
Paintsville looked to have momentum on their side with the big defensive stand, but that wouldn’t last long. With 4:15 left in the first quarter, pressure got to Paintsville quarterback James and attempted to throw it away. With no receiver in the area, he was called for a safety to give Pikeville its first points of the game; that cut the lead to 6-2.
Pikeville took advantage of the good fortune and capped off a drive to end the first quarter with Blake Birchfield rushing in from nine yards out. This gave Pikeville its first lead of the game and they would not let go of it for the rest of the night.
Paintsville was able to halt the momentum enough to hang on to a 15 – 6 deficit by halftime.
The Tigers got the ball back to start the second half, but came out flat and was forced into a three and out situation. It was again Birchfield when the Panthers returned on offense in the second half with a 13-yard run to make it 22 – 6 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
Things started to swing in favor of the Tigers in the start of the fourth when Harris Phelps blasted down field on a kickoff return for the TD to make it 36 – 14 with 10:20 left in the fourth.
Pikeville returned on offense only to end up with a turnover thanks to an Issac McNamee interception. The Tigers wasted no time taking advantage as Harris Phelps broke free for a 30-yard TD run to make it 36 – 21 with 9:13 left in the game.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, this would be as far as the comeback charge would get as Pikeville continued to dominate. Birchfield was able to do most of the heavy lifting and McNamee punched it into the end zone with a quarterback keeper to extend the lead, 43 – 21.
The Paintsville Tigers were unable to answer, giving Pikeville the win to start the season against the defending Class A Champions.
Pikeville’s Birchfield had a big game in the win, with 214 yards and three TDs on the ground. McNamee was seven for 14 in the air with 73 yards and one interception and also one TD on the ground.
Pikeville (1-0) will host Bourbon County Saturday night in the Pike County Bowl finale at 8:30 p.m. at Hillard Howard Field.