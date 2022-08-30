Pikeville had one last chance at the end of the game to make something happen.
But the Panthers couldn’t find a way to score and turned the ball over on downs as Class 5A Covington Catholic held on to pick up a 27-19 win over the Panthers Saturday in the 37th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
Covington Catholic got the ball first and drove down the field. Quarterback Evan Pitzer scored on a four-yard TD run with 7:07 left in first quarter. Pitzer fumbled on his way into the end zone, but it was ruled a TD as the Colonels jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
Pikeville answered, though.
Pikeville quarterback Tayvian Boykins scored on a 29-yard TD run with 5:26 left in the first quarter to cut the lead to 7-6 after a missed extra-point.
Boykins finished the game three for eight passing for 36 yards. He led Pikeville’s rushing attack with 106 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.
The Colonels answered as Pitzer found receiver Louie Hodge for a TD with 1:34 left in the first quarter. That pushed the lead to 14-6.
After getting the ball back early in the second quarter, Covington Catholic’s Braylon Miller returned a Pikeville punt for a TD to push the lead to 20-6 with 11:41 left in the first half.
The Panthers tried to add some points late in the first half.
Pikeville drove deep into Covington Catholic territory and the Panthers went for a field before the first half ended, but missed as the Colonels took a 20-6 lead into the halftime break.
Pikeville’s Cassidy Slater was named the 2022 Pike County Bowl Queen during the halftime break.
The Panthers got right back in the game in the third quarter as Blake Birchfield broke a 77-yard TD run with 7:28 left in the quarter.
Birchfield rushed for 98 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
That long run cut the Covington Catholic lead to 20-12.
The Colonels answered as Owen Leen scored with 1:45 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 27-12.
Boykins scored with 8:14 left in the game from four yards out as the Panthers cut the lead to 27-19.
After a bad snap on a Covington Catholic punt, Pikeville got the ball back on the Colonels’ 45-yard line with 2:58 left to play.
The Panthers threw an illegal forward pass on fourth down to give Covington Catholic the ball back with just over a minute to play.
Pikeville’s offense was held to only 249 yards on the night.
Tight end Grant Scott had one catch for 20 yards and Westin Blevins had two catches for 16 yards.
Pikeville (0-2) is scheduled to visit Class A rival Paintsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.