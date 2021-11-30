Pikeville sent a message last Friday night in the Class A region semifinals.
That message was simple — the Panthers are only focused on gold.
Pikeville rolled to a 36-7 win over Raceland last Friday night in the Class A state semifinals.
Pikeville rolled off 36 straight points to get a running clock in the third quarter against the Rams.
The Panthers got the ball first and Blake Birchfield took the ball 53 yards for a TD run with 9:39 left in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
Birchfield had another big game for the Panthers as he rushed for 192 yards and three TDs on 22 carries.
Pikeville’s second TD came through the air. Isaac McNamee found Wade Hensley for a big 50-yard gain to set up a TD pass to Zac Lockhart with 10:12 left in the second quarter to push the lead to 14-0.
On the Panthers’ next drive, MacNamee found Lockhart for a big gain through the air to set up a six-yard Birchfield TD run to push the lead to 21-0.
Pikeville held a 21-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, Pikeville’s Wade Hensley took over.
The Rams couldn’t cover Hensley as he caught the TD pass to push the lead to 28-0.
McNamee finished the night 10 for 15 passing for 185 yards and two TDs.
Hensley led the receivers with five catches for 109 yards and a TD. Lockhart added four catches for 74 yards and a TD as well.
Birchfield scored the Panthers’ final TD and they converted the two-point score to get the clock rolling.
Raceland scored after the running clock went into effect.
Pikeville (13-2) is scheduled to take on Russellville at noon Friday in Lexington at Kroger Field in the Class A 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals.
Pikeville will be looking for its third state title under Chris McNamee.
McNamee won his first state title with the Panthers in 2015 and the Panthers won it again in 2019.
McNamee also played for Pikeville in the late 80s when the Panthers won three straight state titles.