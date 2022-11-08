If you blinked twice, you might’ve missed it.
Maybe it wasn’t over that fast, but it felt like as Pikeville steamrolled Lynn Camp 63-0 in the opening round of the KHSAA Class A playoffs.
The defending champs opened postseason play like the defending champs should.
Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield scored the game’s first TD with 10:57 left in the first quarter. Jacob Rogers knocked down the extra-point to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
The Panthers held Lynn Camp to a three and out and on the punt return, Pikeville’s Sam Wright returned the ball all the way to the end zone with 9:07 left in the first quarter. After the Rogers extra-point, Pikeville’s lead grew to 14-0.
After Pikeville forced another three and out to get the ball back, Birchfield scored on an 18-yard TD with 7:13 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 21-0.
Birchfield finished the game with 61 yards rushing and two TDs on just four carries.
The Panthers’ lead grew to 51-0 at the halftime break.
Starting quarterback Isaac Duty finished the game four for six passing for 70 yards and two TDs.
Westin Bevins, Grant Scott, Adam Coleman and Wade Hensley each had TD catches.
Blevins caught a 37-yard TD pass, Scott caught a 30-yard TD pass, Coleman had a six-yard TD catch and Hensley hauled in a three-yard TD catch.
Tayvian Boykins added a 25-yard catch on the night.
Pikeville’s starters had an early night.
Backup quarterback Hayden Damron was three for three passing for 50 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 49 yards on four carries.
Coleman added 48 yards rushing and a TD on two carries. Jacob Brown had a 22-yard run and Blake Caudill had a 10-yard carry. Ryan Harris added a five-yard TD run.
Rogers was a perfect seven for seven on extra-point kicks on the night.
The Panthers came up with three interceptions on the night. Brayden Reed, Brown and Hensley each had interceptions for Pikeville.
Pikeville (8-2) is scheduled to host Harlan at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the district championship round of the Class A playoffs.