Pikeville picked up a win over Betsy Layne during the annual Pikeville Invitational Tournament.
Results of the tournament: Monday Pike Central knocked off Hughes 57-38 in the opening game of the tournament on Monday. Pikeville followed with a 79-57 win over Knott Central in the second game. Betsy Layne knocked off Teays Valley Christian 74-71 in a thriller. Mason County used a lot of pressure defense against the Warriors and walked away with a 73-62 win over East Ridge in the nightcap.
The second day of action saw Pikeville knock off Pike Central 69-53 in the semifinals and Betsy Layne held onto pick up a 77-71 win over Mason County in the other semifinal.
In the championship game, Pikeville jumped out to a 5-2 lead after Laithan Hall knocked down the game’s first three.
That wasn’t the last Hall would connect from deep.
Betsy Layne’s Brady Robinson knocked down a three of his own to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:38 left in the first quarter.
Pikeville’s Rylee Samons put the Panthers back in front 10-7 by knocking down a three of his own. Keian Worrix followed with a steal and a layup as the lead grew to 12-7 with 2:27 left in the first.
Robinson knocked down another three to cut the lead to 12-10 with 2:06 left.
Jordan Frazier scored with 39 seconds left as the Bobcats cut the Pikeville lead to 15-14.
But Worrix drove to the basket and dished to a wide open Hall who knocked down his second three of the game to beat the first quarter buzzer and give the Panthers an 18-14 lead.
Hall knocked down another three with 6:18 left in the first half as the Panther lead grew to 23-16.
Robinson answered from deep for the Bobcats as his three with 4:26 left in the first half cut the Pikeville lead to 25-21.
Samons answered with a basket for Pikeville, but Betsy Layne’s Chase Mims hit one of three free throws and Frazier followed with by knocking down a pair of free throws with 2:36 left in the half as the Bobcats cut the lead to 27-24.
Pikeville answered as Worrix found Samons for another three as the Panthers lead grew to 30-24. Worrix finished the half off in style as he came up with a steal and a layup to give Pikeville a 32-27 halftime lead.
The second half was all Pikeville.
Hall went from being hot to being on fire shooting the ball.
Hall knocked down his fourth three of the game with 4:58 left in the third to push the Pikeville lead to 41-31.
Hall knocked down his fifth three with 3:59 left in the third as the Pikeville lead grew to 46-31. His sixth three of the game came at the 2:07 mark of the third as the lead grew to 53-38.
Hall opened the fourth quarter the same way he ended the third — with another three. His seventh three of the game pushed the lead to 56-38.
Hall finished the game with a game-high 24 points on seven threes. Worrix added 17 points and Robinson followed with 14. Samons added eight and Manns scored four. Heath Jarrell knocked down a three as well.
Pikeville 69,
Pike Central 53
Pikeville came out hot from the jump and never looked back.
Rylee Samons knocked down a three to open the game and the Panthers a 3-0 lead.
Nick Robinson followed with a basket and then on the next possession, he was fouled and split a pair of free throws to give the Panthers a 6-0 lead with 5:32 left in the first quarter.
Keian Worrix and Samons followed with baskets as the lead grew to 10-0.
Jaden Stewart scored with 4:00 left in the first quarter to cut the lead to 10-2 and put the Hawks on the scoreboard.
Pike Central’s Josh Du Toit knocked down a shot and followed it with a three-pointer with 1:05 left in the first to cut the lead to 17-11.
Pikeville held a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Samons led the way for the Panthers with a team-high 23 points. Nick Robinson followed with 17 points and Laithan Hall added 13. Lukas Manns scored seven and Worrix chipped in with six. Tate Walters added three in the win.
Robinson scored with 4:51 in the second to push the Pikeville lead to 28-16.
Pike Central’s Jaylen Rigdon scored on a nice layup and was fouled with 3:14 left in the first half; he knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 30-21.
Robinson scored to beat the first-half buzzer and give the Panthers a 37-23 halftime lead.
Du Toit led the way for the Hawks with a team-high 23 points. Stewart followed with 17 points and Rigdon added seven. Peyton Compton followed by knocking down a couple of threes for the Hawks and finishing with six points.
Hall knocked down a three for Pikeville with 2:10 left in the third to push the lead to 51-30. Worrix followed by knocking down a pair of free throws with 1:51 left in the third to push the lead to 53-33.
Du Toit knocked down a three and Stewart added a basket to end the third and help the Hawks cut the Pikeville lead to 53-38 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Stewart opened the fourth by connecting on two free throws and Rigdon picked up a steal and scored a layup as the lead shrunk to 53-41.
Hall answered with a basket for Pikeville to push the lead to 55-41 with 6:35 left.
Stewart knocked down a three for the Hawks as the lead was cut to 55-44 with 6:03 left.
Hall answered with a three and Samons added a basket as Pikeville quickly pushed the lead back to 16 (60-44).
Pike Central couldn’t get any closer as the Hawks fell to the Panthers 69-53.
Pikeville (8-0) is scheduled to travel to Ashland next week to compete in the Ashland Invitational Tournament. The Panthers are scheduled to take on one of the top teams in the state, Bowling Green at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.