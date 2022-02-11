LICK CREEK — East Ridge’s Isaac Woods held the ball with around 6:00 left.
Keian Worrix jumped into Woods’ space and slapped the ball away.
Woods tried to stay in front of Worrix, but Worrix found a way around him. As the ball was ready to go out of bounds, Worrix tried to save it.
The ball was called out, but Worrix’s hustle on the defensive end embodied his effort during the fourth quarter as Pikeville picked up a 72-59 road win over East Ridge Tuesday night in 59th District action.
Worrix’s defense was big down the stretch, but Rylee Samons took on the scoring load as he finished with a game-high 27 points to lead the way for the Panthers. Samons was three for four from three-point range on the night. Worrix finished with 14 points. Nick Robinson added eight points and seven rebounds. Laithan Hall was two for three from three-point range and also finished with eight points. Heath Jarrell added six points and Tate Walters added five. Alex Rogers also chipped in with four.
After Robinson scored the game’s first four points for the Panthers, East Ridge’s Jonathan Mills added a basket and then followed it with a three to give the Warriors a 5-4 lead with 5:30 left in the first quarter.
Samons knocked down a three with 4:14 left as Pikeville held a 10-7 lead.
Isaac Woods answered with a basket and he was fouled; he made the free throw for the three-point play and tied the game at 10-10. Braxton Stanley followed with a three for the Warriors with 3:35 left in the first to give East Ridge a 13-10 lead.
Hall knocked down a three with 1:40 left to give Pikeville a 17-16 lead.
East Ridge’s Eli Sykes scored six straight for East Ridge as the Warriors held a 20-19 lead with 21 seconds left in the first.
Worrix scored to beat the first quarter buzzer and give the Panthers a 21-20 lead after the first quarter of play.
Sykes scored eight of his team-high 17 points and game-high 12 points in the first quarter for East Ridge. Stanley followed with 14 points and Mills added 13 points. Woods also reached double figure scoring with 10. Brad Howell scored four points and Eli Rose had one point and 10 rebounds.
Sykes opened the second quarter with a basket and Howell followed by knocking down a pair of free throws as the Warriors held a 24-21 lead.
Stanley knocked down a three for East Ridge with 4:11 left to give the Warriors a 29-25 lead.
Samons split a pair of free throws, then followed with a basket and was fouled on the Panthers’ next possession; he knocked down the free throw to tie game at 29-29 with 3:37 left in the first half.
Stanley answered with a pair of free throws for East Ridge.
Samons followed with back-to-back baskets to give the Panthers a 33-31 lead. Pikeville got one final possession before the end of the first half — Walters made a spin move and scored on a tough shot to beat the first half buzzer and give the Panthers a 35-31 halftime lead.
Pikeville took control of the game in the second half.
Worrix opened the third with a basket and Robinson added a basket of his own as Pikeville’s lead grew to 38-31.
Samons knocked down a three for Pikeville with 5:26 left to give the Panthers a 43-35 lead. Rogers followed with a pair of free throws with 4:29 left as Pikeville’s lead grew to 10 (45-35).
The Warriors wouldn’t go away, though.
Mills knocked down a three with 2:01 left in the third to cut the lead to 49-42. Sykes scored late to cut Pikeville’s lead to 51-44 after three quarters of play.
Worrix opened the fourth with a basket as Pikeville held a 53-44 lead.
During the middle of the quarter, Worrix came up with a steal and a basket with 5:31 left to push the lead to 56-46.
He followed with the deflection and diving play against Woods, then came up with another steal and was fouled with 5:08 left; he split the free throws to push the lead to 57-48. Worrix then came up with another steal and found Samons for a three as the lead grew to 60-48 with 4:28 left to play.
Worrix’s defense in that stretch seemed to deflate the Warriors and end their chance at getting back in the game.
The Warriors couldn’t get back in the game after that.
Pikeville (21-1, 3-0 district) was scheduled to host Shelby Valley Thursday in 59th District play and follow it with another district game against Jenkins Friday night a 7:00 p.m. The Panthers and Warriors will play again Monday night at Pikeville in the Panthers’ final district game of the regular season.
East Ridge (14-10) is scheduled to visit Shelby Valley in 59th District action Saturday before visiting Pikeville Monday night.