ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley was trying to slow the game down against Pikeville Thursday night.
The young Wildcats did a good job early, but they blinked and were down 20 in the third quarter as the Panthers rolled to a 67-40 win over Shelby Valley in 59th District action.
The win moved Pikeville to 4-0 in district play. The Panthers can lock up the No. 1 seed with a win over East Ridge Monday night at home.
Pikeville held an 11-9 lead over the Wildcats after the first quarter of play.
Laithan Hall opened the second with a basket for the Panthers.
Shelby Valley’s Collier Fuller answered, but Keian Worrix knocked down a three for Pikeville as the Panthers’ lead grew to 16-11. That three sparked an 12-0 run for the Panthers.
Pikeville held a 25-11 lead with 3:00 left in the first half after Heath Jarrell knocked down a pair of free throws to cap off the 12-0 run.
Pikeville held a 25-15 at the halftime break.
Worrix opened the third with a basket. He followed with a steal and layup for the Panthers as the lead grew to 29-15.
Rylee Samons knocked down a three for the Panthers with 6:19 left to push the lead to 32-17.
Worrix came up with another steal and found Samons for a fastbreak layup with 5:40 left in the third. He came up with another steal on the next possession. Worrix made the layup and was fouled with 4:43 left; he made the free throw to push the lead to 20 (39-19).
Fuller knocked down a three late in the third to cut Pikeville’s lead to 44-27 at the end of three quarters of play.
Worrix led the way for the Panthers with a game-high 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds. He was nine for 11 from the field including going two for three from three-point range. He was also five for five from the free-throw line. Hall and Tate Walters each finished with 10 points in the win. Nick Robinson added eight points and eight rebounds. Jarrell added seven points. Samons scored five points and Lukas Manns added two points in the win.
The Panthers were lights out shooting. Pikeville was 23 for 41 from the field (56.1 percent).
The Panthers were six for 17 from three-point range (35.2 percent).
Pikeville was 15 for 16 at the free-throw line (93.8 percent).
Shelby Valley had three players reach double figure scoring. Fuller, Ethan Sykes and Chaz Brown all scored 10 points each for the Wildcats. Russ Osborne followed with four points. Preston Johnson and Caleb Lovins each scored three points in the loss.