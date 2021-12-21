Pikeville gave head coach Elisha Justice a big birthday present Friday night.
The Panthers shot lights out en route to a 95-69 win over a very talented Harlan team.
The Panthers rained down 15 made threes on the night in the win.
Laithan Hall knocked down the first three of the night for the Panthers with 5:10 left in the first quarter to give Pikeville an early 5-4 lead.
Hall followed with another three and then Rylee Samons added a basket and three to give Pikeville a 15-10 lead with 3:07 left in the first.
Pikeville held a 21-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers took control of the game in the second quarter.
Pikeville outscored Harlan 29-16 to take a 50-32 halftime lead.
The Panthers knocked down five threes in the second quarter.
Samons scored 10 of his game-high 27 points in the second quarter. Nick Robinson followed with 24 points and Hall added 19. Keian Worrix scored nine points and Lukas Manns added six. Tate Walters and Josh Hughes each added three. Heath Jarrell knocked down a long two and Charlie Fitzer also scored two points in the win.
Pikeville’s lead kept growing in the third quarter. Manns knocked down a three with 2:50 left in the third as the lead grew to 68-38. Samons followed with a three of his own as the lead stayed at 30 with 1:59 left.
The Panthers held a 75-46 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Pikeville got everybody in during the fourth quarter of play.
The win pushes Pikeville to a 5-0 record on the season.
The Panthers are hosting the annual Pikeville Invitational Tournament this week.
The tournament kicked off Monday, but finished too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express.
Pikeville, Pike Central, East Ridge, Mason County, Betsy Layne, Knott Central and Teays Valley Christian are all competing in the tournament which is scheduled to wrap up Wednesday night.