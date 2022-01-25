This will be Pikeville’s third appearance in the All “A” Classic state tournament under head coach Elisha Justice.
The Panthers’ traveled to Richmond and took on Knott Central last season, but that game didn’t count as part of the All “A” Classic state tournament. Pikeville then was rescheduled to take on Lexington Christian Academy in the All “A” Classic sectionals. The Panthers fell to LCA 53-42.
The Panthers are scheduled to take on Owensboro Catholic at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in this year’s All “A” Classic state tournament at EKU’s McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Owensboro Catholic will be making its sixth straight All “A” Classic state tournament appearance.
Pikeville enters the All “A” Classic with a 15-1 record and a .73008 RPI Rating, while Owensboro Catholic enters with a 9-9 record and a .540471 RPI Rating.
Pikeville’s Nick Robinson recently committed to UPike. Robinson leads the Panthers scoring 17.7 points per game and pulling down 8.5 rebounds per contest. Robinson is shooting 75.6 percent from the field on the season (124 for 164). He leads the state in field goal percentage.
Rylee Samons follows with 15.1 points per game. Samons keeps improving each game as he has battled back from a knee injury that made him miss last season’s All “A” Classic Sectional Tournament.
Laithan Hall follows by scoring 12.1 points per game; Hall is knocking down 42.3 percent of his three-point shots this season (33 for 78).
Senior point guard Keaian Worrix follows by averaging 11.2 points per game. Worrix makes the ball movement better on this team and he his defense along with Hall terrorizes opposing guards.
Worrix has experience with an All “A” Classic Final Four appearance with Shelby Valley in 2019.
Heath Jarrell can flat out shoot the ball as well for the Panthers. Jarrell is averaging 5.7 points per game and is shooting 32 percent from three-point range (17 for 53).
Tate Walters follows by scoring 5.5 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game. Walters plays good defense and does a lot of the dirty work for the Panthers. Lukas Manns follows with 5.1 points per game. Manns brings good size and athleticism off the bench for Pikeville.
JiAirius Webb leads way for Owensboro Catholic this season. He’s played in 10 of the 16 games and averages 19.2 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per contest. Brian Griffith follows with 16.9 points per game, but he’s only played in seven games.
Parker Gray averages 16.1 points per game and William Carrico follows with 8.1 points per contest.
The Aces don’t get a lot of point production from their roster after that.