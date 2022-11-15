Pikeville is on another level in the playoffs.
The Class A playoffs are where the Panthers’ feel at home because the playoffs lead to their ultimate goal — Kroger Field and another Class A state championship.
Pikeville rolled to a 43-8 win over Harlan in the second round of the KHSAA Class A playoffs last Friday night.
The Panthers didn’t really seemed locked in at kickoff Friday night, but traveled down the field on the opening drive and capped off with Brenden Anthony crossing the goal line from 11 yards out with 9:01 left on the clock in the first.
Pikeville drew the encroachment from Harlan to move half the distance to the goal on the extra-point and Taayvian Boykins had his number called for the two-point conversion to put Pikeville on top 8-0.
After a quick defensive stance, the Panthers got the ball back and kept marching down the field on offense. Anthony found the end zone for his second time on the evening with 6:54 remaining in the first to extend the Panthers’ lead 15-0 over Harlan.
At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers were on top 15-0. The second quarter was a different story however, Pikeville cranked up their intensity to another level; outscoring the Green Dragons 21-0 in just five minutes.
It all started for the Panthers in the second quarter when Deonte Stevens came up with a huge pick on the defensive side of the ball. On the first offensive play for Pikeville, quarterback Isaac Duty found Wade Hensley for a 50-yard wide open bomb, putting the Panthers on top 22-0.
The Panthers came up with a huge fourth and one stop on the following drive after the Green Dragons managed to drive the ball into the red zone.
After the stop, Pikeville’s Boykins stepped up and grabbed himself a 55-yard TD with 1:35 left on the clock.
The Panthers were on a mission to get the running clock in the first half and were able to recover the kickoff following the Boykins TD on their own 40-yard line.
With 1:12 still remaining, Duty took to the air once again, this time finding Blake Birchfield on a quick dump pass out of the backfield and Birchfield took it 31 yards to the house to get the running clock for the Panthers going into the half.
The second half flew by with the clock running continuously, but Pikeville’s Blake Caudill snuck his way into the end zone for the final Panthers’ score to set the final 43-8.
Duty was five of eight for completions on the night with 92 yards and two TDs. Duty also picked up 21 yards on two attempts on the ground.
Boykins led the Panthers on the ground racking up 89 yards on six carries a TD and a two-point conversion. Birchfield was able to pick up 60 yards on eight carries. Blake Caudill found himself with 56 yards on four carries and Anthony hauled in 49 yards and two TDs on five carries.
The Panthers had good stats in the air as well with Wade Hensley hauling in one reception for 50 yards and a TD and Blake Birchfield snagged himself a TD on two catches for 31 yards.
With the win, the Panthers advance to the thirdt round of the Class A UK Healthcare Sports Medicine State football tournament as they will host Paintsville this Friday at 7:30 p.m.