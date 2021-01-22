ROBINSON CREEK — Pikeville’s length was the difference Tuesday night as the Panthers picked up a 73-56 win over the Wildcats in 59th District play.
The win helps Pikeville inch a step closer to the No. 1 seed headed to the 59th District Tournament. Because of COVID-19 teams are only required to play once, so if the Panthers knock off East Ridge and Jenkins in district play, they should earn the No. 1 seed. The teams are scheduled to play again, though on February 16. That matchup is the same time as the All “A” Classic state tournament begins.
The Panthers took control of the game in the second quarter.
Shelby Valley freshman Russ Osborne knocked down a three to open the second and tie things up at 17-17.
That was the last basket the Wildcats would score in the quarter.
Pikeville finished the second quarter on a 13-0 run.
Zac Lockhart answered Osborne’s three with a basket to put the Panthers on top 19-17. Samons followed with a basket at the 4:31 mark. Lockhart scored again with 4:10 left in the first half.
Then Laithan Hall got the ball on a fast break and he found Samons for an alley-oop dunk with 2:32 left in the first half. The dunk pushed the lead to 25-17.
Lukas Manns followed with a basket as the Panther lead grew to 27-17. Tate Walters hit a three late to give Pikeville a 30-17 halftime lead.
Samons led the way for the Panthers with a team-high 19 points and seven rebounds. Manns followed with 17 points and eight rebounds. Hall added 15 points and Lockhart also reached double figure scoring with 10 points. Nick Robinson chipped in with six, while Walters and Alex Rogers each scored three points.
Keian Worrix led the way for Shelby Valley with a game-high 21 points. Kaden Robinson followed with 17 points. Anthony Pallotta nearly had a double-double as he finished with nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Osborne added six. Chaz Brown scored three and Logan Hawkins chipped in with one point.
Pikeville’s lead continued to grow in the third quarter. Nick Robinson opened the third with a basket and Hall followed with a steal and a layup as the Panthers took a 34-17 lead.
Shelby Valley answered as Kaden Robinson scored and then Pallotta added a basket to cut the lead to 34-21.
Manns scored a basket and then he added a pair of free throws as Pikeville’s lead grew to 17 (38-21) once again.
The Wildcats tried to fight back after that.
Pallotta scored and was fouled with 5:10 left in the third; he made the free throw to cut the lead to 38-24. Robinson followed by splitting a pair of free throws with 4:33 left to cut the lead to 38-25.
After a basket by Samons, Kaden Robinson scored for Shelby Valley with 4:05 left in the third. Then Worrix knocked down a three to cut the lead to 40-30 with 3:30 left.
Kaden Robinson cut the lead to single digits (40-32) with 3:02 left by knocking down a pair of free throws.
Pikeville answered after the free throws as Samons scored and was fouled with 2:42 left in the third; he knocked down the free throw to push the Panthers’ lead to 43-32.
Manns followed with a three with 2:03 left to push the Pikeville lead to 46-32.
Worrix fired back with a three for the Wildcats with 1:52 left to cut the lead to 46-35.
After Manns split a pair of free throws, Kaden Robinson knocked down a three to cut the lead to 47-38.
Samons answered with a basket for the Panthers, but Kaden Robinson knocked down another three to cut the lead to 49-41.
Pikeville held a 50-41 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
The Panthers put the game away in the fourth quarter.
Pikeville had an 8-0 run early to push the lead to 59-43.
The Wildcats couldn’t cut the lead to single digits after that.
Hall sealed the win with a layup with 48 seconds left to set the game’s final score at 73-56.
Pikeville (4-1) is scheduled to host Jenkins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and take on Madison Central at 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the Richmond Car and Truck’s Brent Ray Classic.
Shelby Valley (4-2) is scheduled to host Belfry at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
Scoring
Pikeville — Rylee Samons 19, Lukas Manns 17, Laithan Hall 15, Zac Lockhart 10, Nick Robinson 6, Tate Walters 3, Alex Rogers 3.
Shelby Valley — Keian Worrix 21, Kaden Robinson 17, Anthony Pallotta 9, Russ Osborne 6, Chaz Brown 3, Logan Hawkins 1.
