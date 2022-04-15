Just a day after cruising past Paintsville in the 15th Region All “A” Classic, Pikeville knocked off defending region champion Johnson Central 2-1 in dramatic fashion.
Tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Bradyn Hall hit a walk-off RBI single to score Carson Salyers and give the Panthers a 2-1 win over the Golden Eagles.
Pikeville got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. Bradyn Hall scored the game’s first run on an infield RBI single by Sam Wright. Tate Walters also hit a ground-rule double in the first, but the Panthers couldn’t get anymore runs on the board.
Johnson Central tied things up in the top of the second with a solo home run.
Dylan Thompson got the start for the Panthers and gave up one run in three innings of work.
Isaac Duty relived Thompson and followed by throwing two innings of shutout ball and struck out five batters in his time on the mound.
Jackson Hall came in and earned the win as he relieved Duty. Jackson Hall tossed two innings of work and didn’t give up any runs. Jackson Hall struck out the side in the top of the seventh for the Panthers.
Pikeville has won five straight games.
The Panthers (12-4) are scheduled to compete in the Lousiville Invitational Tournament this weekend.