BELFRY — Kelly Wells is known for winning championships as a coach. Wells has won a Kentucky High School Sweet 16 state championship with Mason County, a NAIA National Championship with UPike and now, Wells can add Pike County Middle School Champion.
The Wells’ coached Panthers used a 15-0 scoring run to defeat host Belfry 50-33.
Things were going well for Belfry. The Pirates started the game strong and led 14-13with under two minutes to play in the first half. But that is when the wheels fell off. The Panthers started their run there, scoring nine-unanswered points to close the half and take a 22-14 lead.
Free throws were not free for Belfry, especially in the first half, and it cost the Pirates. Belfry made just four-of-14 first half free throws and six of 20 for the game.
Pikeville extended its run into the third quarter. The Panthers opened the second half with back-to-back threes from Ian Onkst and Isaac Duty to push the lead to 28-14 and cap off the 15-0 run.
Belfry stopped the bleeding with a Carter Jude three-pointer, ending almost a nine-minute streak without a field goal.
Pikeville held a 36-21 lead after three quarters of play.
Pikeville’s lead reached as high as 19 points, at 46-27.
It was Belfry that started the game strong. The Pirates led from start-to-finish in the first quarter, holding an 8-4 lead after the opening period of play.
The Pirates started the second quarter with a three-pointer by Zade Rash to take a seven-point lead, at 11-4. But that was the last field goal for nearly nine minutes as Belfry went on its long scoring drought.
Pikeville landed four players in double figures, led by Brayden Hall’s 15 points. Duty added 11 points for the Panthers, while Mason Wells and Rowe chipped in 10 points each.
Rash led Belfry with 12 points and Chase Varney scored 10 points for the Pirates.
