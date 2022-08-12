Pikeville’s hot start to the golf season continued earlier this week as the Panthers won the 2022 15th Region All “A” Classic at Paintsville.
The Pikeville boys’ team defeated Paintsville by one stroke to capture the region title.
Cam Roberts also won his second straight high school event to open the season by four shots over Shelby Valley’s Noah Baldridge.
Roberts also birdied the last hole to secure Pikeville’s team victory over Paintsville.
Roberts shot an even Par 70 to win the singles crown.
On the girls’ side, Pikeville’s Kaitlyn Stepp finished as runner-up to Paintsville’s Isabella Christy.
Pikeville will play in the All “A” Classic state championship at Gibson Bay on September 11.
The Panthers will host the annual Pikeville Invitational Tournament this weekend at StoneCrest Golf Course.