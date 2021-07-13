It is safe to say that Phelps football head coach Andrew West is excited about football season returning.
The 2020 season was ravaged by COVID-19, but it looks as if the 2021 campaign will be free of pandemic restrictions. The Dead Period for the KHSAA ended at 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning, meaning that football teams across the state can begin summer practice. West didn’t hide his desire to get back to business.
He decided to hold a midnight practice for his football players at 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning to celebrate the end of the Dead Period, calling the practice “midnight madness.”
The pandemic was especially tough on him and his team, and that is what makes him appreciate a normal season.
“What excites me the most about it is that we’re not going to have the COVID restrictions,” said West. “We had an actual Dead Period and an actual start date and everything is kind of set in stone right now with the football season. Of course, COVID could make a comeback. That’s always scary and I hope it doesn’t so that way we can have a regular season. The most exciting thing about it is that it’s looking like it’s going to be a regular year for us.
“Last year was tough. I was questioning whether I wanted to do this anymore or not after last year. I just wanted to share my excitement with the boys, the parents and Phelps so we can get back on the field as soon as possible. I feel like the sooner these boys get back to their coaches, the better off some of them will be because some of them don’t have the support structure at home that the coaches can give them.”
West takes pride in being different than other coaches. He took an approach that was unique and would create good feelings for the community.
“To be honest with you, this whole past year has been unorthodox, including last season,” said West. “I was just wanting to kick off this season with a bang and do something different for the boys that they’re not used to, the parents aren’t used to and I’m certainly not used to and just try to get some excitement started around for the game and get some boys to come out. It may be unorthodox for some coaches because they want to get their players up for practice at 6:00 a.m., but I’m not most coaches and hopefully this shows that.”
He says his players welcomed the idea with open arms.
“Before the Dead Period, I talked to my seniors and I asked them how they felt about it and they were really excited about it because most of them are up at midnight anyway playing Xbox or Playstation and what better way to spend your time than to be on the football field,” he said. I’ve seen a few other schools have midnight practices and of course, UK does their midnight madness as well. I feel like they responded pretty well to it.”
West had them practice in a helmet and shorts. He and his staff took time before practice to pass out helmets to the players and then they went out and had a normal practice. He also planned to have them practice seven-on-seven drills, while the offensive linemen practiced drills so they could learn certain schemes that the team is going to be using for this season.
“We’re entering seven-on-seven season right now,” said West. “We’re trying to get ready for that. We’ll start focusing more on what we actually do when we put the pads on and we’ll get back in to our run game.”
He maintains the mindset that it is hard to get every player to buy into certain mottos or themes that some coaches may implement for their teams and that he hasn’t figured out what he is going to use yet.
“I’m just high energy,” he said. “I’m just trying to get high energy and get their hopes and spirits up so we can have a good season and just work hard going into it. That’s what I’m looking for right now. Just work hard and we’ll get there later. Right now, I’m just worried about getting these boys on the field. I’ve missed them quite a bit. I haven’t seen them since school let out and I went on vacation and my strength coach went on vacation so I haven’t seen the coaches since the beginning of June. It’s really time to get on the field with them.”
He said the team will be back on a regular schedule as far as practice is concerned starting next Monday. The first annual Gaino Stiltner youth football camp will be held on July 17 at Marty Casey Stadium to honor the late Phelps assistant.