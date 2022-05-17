PHELPS - Phelps’ season came to a close Saturday afternoon as Pike Central rattled off four runs in the sixth to close out the opening round of the 60th District Tournament 10-0 over the Hornets.
The Hawks got things going early Saturday afternoon in the bottom of the first, after the first three at bat, saw the bases loaded full of Hawks.
Zac Crum came in batting cleanup and connected for a line drive single to bring Peyton Compton across home plate for the first run of the inning.
Patrick Mandrell was next up for the Hawks and blasted another line drive to center field, this time racking up two RBI’s to push the Pike Central lead 3-0.
In the bottom of the third, Pike Central struck again with two runners on and only one out. Madrell was back up in the rotation and connected for a line drive once again, he was able to reach first on an error by the Hornets and driving Matthew Mullins in for the Hawks as they extended the lead 4-0.
The errors kept coming for the Hornets in the bottom third when Isaac Blankenship connected for ground ball allowing Kaden Crum to find his way across the plate for another Hawk run pushing the Hawks lead even farther 5-0.
In the top of the fourth, the Hornets looked to rally back when Steven Layne was able to reach first on a single to third. Dawson McCoy followed that up with a single of his own, but the Hornets fell cold leaving the two stranded and closed out the top of the fourth.
The Hornets were able to get out of the inning allowing two runs for a chance to claw their way back.
Bottom of the fourth started off rocky for Phelps as Pike Central’s Luke Thornsberry was able to get on base after being hit by a pitch. With one out, Compton hit a sac fly that allowed Thornsberry to score to keep pulling away from the Hornets, 6-0.
The Hornets never could get the bats going in the game, but battled back in the fifth forcing Pike Central to go three up and three down but, the Hawks were able to close things out in the bottom of the sixth racking up four more runs to close out the opening round of the 60th District championship with a 10-0 win.
With the loss the Hornets season comes to a close with a 4-11 record.
With the win, the Hawks (16-13) advance to face Belfry tonight at 7:00 pm at Phelps.