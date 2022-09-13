PHELPS — Phelps started strong, but just couldn’t maintain it as the Hornets fell to Hurley 42-12 last Friday night.
The Hornets forced Hurley to fumble on the Rebels’ opening drive, but couldn’t turn it into points.
After getting the ball back, Hurley’s Peyton Hurley appeared to return the Phelps’ punt 81 yards for a TD, but a flag for holding backed the Rebels up to their own nine-yard line.
It didn’t matter as the Rebels marched the ball downfield as Kevin Looney ran the ball in for a TD with 2:23 left in the first quarter to cap off the 91-yard drive. The Rebels added the two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.
Looney scored his second TD of the game from seven yards out with 10:35 left in the first half. The Rebels added the two-point conversion once again to push the lead to 16-0.
Hurley quarterback Josh Duty then found Cannon Shafer for a five-yard TD with 4:15 left in the first half to push the lead to 22-0.
The Hornets had one final possession of the first half. Quarterback Jacob Kinder found Tyler Mitchum for a long pass to set the Hornets up inside the Rebels’ 20-yard line. Phelps was trying to find the end zone, but as the final seconds ran off the first half clock, the Kinder couldn’t find a receiver as Hurley’s defense held.
Hurley took a 22-0 lead into the halftime break.
Hurley scored again with 11:02 left in the third as Duty threw a 38-yard TD to a wide open receiver. That pushed the Rebels’ lead to 28-0.
The Hornets and Rebels each added two scores after that.
Phelps is scheduled for its Bye Week this Friday. The Hornets will be back in action September 23 at Betsy Layne.