BELFRY — Pike Central had Paintsville on the ropes and in the fourth inning, the Lady Hawks delivered the knock out blow as they picked up a 10-0 win over the Lady Tigers in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at Belfry.
Pike Central held a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth.
In the fourth, the offense exploded for six runs to put the game away early.
Pike Central’s Emily Lawson led the fourth off by reaching on an error. Sydney Thacker followed with an RBI triple to push the Pike Central lead to 5-0. Catcher Taylor Hannah followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 6-0.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Emily Tackett followed with a single to put two runners on. Pitcher Chloe Hannah added a two RBI double as the lead grew to 8-0. Livia Sanders reached on an error allowing another run to score. Abby Hess hit a sacrifice fly RBI as the lead grew to 10-0.
Chloe Hannah held onto to that lead and did the rest to end the game early as she struck out the side in the top of the fifth to end the game in five innings.
Chloe Hannah threw an excellent game. She tossed a shutout and only gave up two hits on the night, while striking out seven batters.
Pike Central got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first. Taylor Hannah the bottom half of the inning off with a single. Jaycie Stanley came in as the courtesy runner for the catcher. Stanley stole second and third. Tackett drove her home with a sac fly RBI to give the Lady Hawks a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Hawks went back to work in the bottom of the second. Sanders led things off with a walk; she stole second. Hess singled, but advanced to second on the throw to third to put both Lady Hawks in scoring position. Hannah May followed with a sac fly RBI to push the lead to 3-0, but Hess was thrown out trying to advance to third.
With one out and the bases empty, Lawson reached on an error. Thacker followed with an RBI triple to push the lead to 4-0.
With two outs in the top of the fifth, Laney Bledsoe singled and Ashley Wells followed with a single.
That was all of the Paintsville offense for the game.
Bledsoe suffered the loss on the mound for the Lady Tigers.
Paintsville finished the season with a 13-17 record on the season.
Pike Central (27-11) advanced to take on Pikeville in the 15th Region semifinals at Belfry Tuesday evening.