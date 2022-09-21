Pike Central fell short 58-21 last Friday night on the road to Class 4A Harlan County.
But it was a good sign for the Hawks.
After scoring 46 points to open the season against Pendleton County, the Hawks had only scored seven points in their next three games.
Running back Matt Anderson was banged up after the Pike County Bowl and missed Week 3. He came back in Week 4 against Clay County, but wasn’t as productive.
Last Friday against Harlan County, Anderson was back to his old self as he rushed for 225 yards and three TDs on 22 carries in the Hawks’ loss. He also scored on a two-point conversion.
Pike Central finished the game with 275 yards rushing.
Quarterback Daymon Scammell was one for eight passing with no yards. He added 11 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Cameron Flannery added 20 yards rushing on three carries. Lane Adams had a nine-yard carry. Malachi Dreams had a six-yard carry and Lukas Varney had a four-yard carry.
Malachi Anderson led Pike Central with eight tackles.
Harlan County finished the game with 453 total yards of offense.
Harlan County quarterback Ethan Rhymer was five for eight passing for 146 yards and four TDs.
Thomas Jordan led the rushing attack with 168 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Jonah Swanner followed with 111 yards and two TDs on three carries.
James Howard added 29 yards on four carries. Bryan Howard and Darren Alred each had a four-yard carry.
Swanner led the receivers with four catches for 124 yards and four TDs.
Swanner finished the game with 235 total yards of offense and six TDs.
Pike Central (1-4) is scheduled to have its district opener Friday night at 7:30 p.m. as the Hawks are set to host Class 3A District 8 rival Floyd Central.