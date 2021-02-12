BUCKLEYS CREEK — Johnson Central got off to a slow start Monday night at Pike Central.
But in the second and third quarters, the Lady Golden Eagles played at a break-neck pace to roll to a big 68-32 win over the Lady Hawks Monday night.
KK Vannoy knocked down a three and followed it with a jumper to give Johnson Central a 7-5 lead with 4:32 left in the first quarter.
Pike Central answered. Abigail Hess knocked down a three to give the Lady Hawks an 8-7 lead with 3:25 left in the first quarter. Emalie Tackett then added a basket and then she added two free throws with 2:57 left at the Pike Central lead grew to 12-7. Hannah May scored before the end of the first as the Lady Hawks held a 14-7 lead over Johnson Central at the end of the first quarter.
That all changed in the second quarter, though as Johnson Central outscored Pike Central 30-10 in the second.
Sammi Sites opened the second with a three to cut the lead to 14-10. Clara Blair followed with a three to cut the lead to 14-13.
Pike Central’s Lindsey Bowman scored with 5:51 left in the second to give the Lady Hawks a 16-13 lead.
Johnson Central responded with an 8-0 run before Hess scored again with 3:03 left in the half to tie the game at 20-20.
Kelci Blair came up with a steal and she made the basket and was fouled; she converted the three-point play with the free throw to put Johnson Central up 26-20.
Sites knocked down another three to push the Lady Golden Eagle lead to 29-21 with 2:08 left in the first half. Clara Blair knocked down another three to push the lead to 34-21 with 1:37 left in the half. Kelci Blair pushed the lead to 37-21 with a basket at the 1:01 mark.
Tackett scored and was fouled late in the half; she made the free throw to cut Johnson Central’s lead to 37-24 at the half.
The third quarter was much like the second as Johnson Central outscored Pike Central 27-5.
Kelci Blair led the way in the third with 12 points and six steals in the quarter. Clara Blair added eight points.
Kelci Blair had a huge game and finished with a game-high 20 points. Sites followed with 16 points and Clara Blair added 14. Vannoy scored seven points.
Tackett and Bowman led Pike Central with eight points each.
Johnson Central (9-2) is scheduled to take on Perry Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Pike Central (2-10) is scheduled to visit Shelby Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Scoring
Johnson Central — Kelci Blair 20, Sammi Sites 16, Clara Blair 14, KK Vannoy 7, Addisyn Burchett 5, Becca Wright 2, Abbie Stambaugh 2, McKinley Cantrell 2.
Pike Central — Emalie Tackett 8, Linsey Bowman 8, Abigail Hess 6, Hannah May 4, LaCota Johnson 4, Kaiden Hess 2.
Greenup County 57,
Pike Central 43
Pike Central couldn’t stop Greenup County Tuesday night as the Lady Hawks’ losing streak has grown to five.
Pike Central had two players reach double figure scoring. Emalie Tackett just missed a double-double for the Lady Hawks with 10 points and nine rebounds. Abbie Hess also scored 10 points for Pike Central.
Allie Spears had a strong showing for the Lady Hawks with seven points. Hannah May followed with five points. Alexis Taylor added three. Lindsey Bowman, Taylee Ward, LaKota Johnson and Kennedy Hamilton each scored two points for the Lady Hawks.
Pike Central finished the night 18 for 50 from the field (36 percent). The Lady Hawks knocked down four of 17 three-point attempts on the night (23.5 percent). Pike Central was three of 10 from the free-throw line (30 percent).
Rachel Bush led the way for Greenup County with a game-high 18 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Emily Maynard followed with 15 points. Taylor Gammon scored 12 points in the win.
