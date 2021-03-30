Momentum can swing in the blink of an eye.
However, there are also times momentum gets comfortable and never switches.
Pike Central’s Hannah May dropped 26 points and did everything in her power to give the Lady Hawks a chance to win in Thursday’s opening round of the 15th Region Girls’ Tournament.
Early on, the Lady Hawks were in the game and even looked as if they could capture some momentum over the Lawrence County Lady Bulldogs as the first quarter ended with Pike Central down 11-8.
With the Lady Hawks looking to take the lead at the end of a close first quarter, the Lady Bulldogs ended the first quarter with an 8-0 run and were looking to start another one.
Which is exactly how the second quarter started.
With 7:45 to go in the second quarter, the Lady Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 18-8 before the Lady Hawks ended it with an Emalie Tackett free throw at the 6:14 mark.
May, for the Lady Hawks, had a fire lit inside her as she scored eight straight points for Pike Central.
However, defensive woes for the Lady Hawks were the continued ailment as they were unable to stop the Lady Bulldogs.
Lawrence County entered the halftime break up 40-24 over the Lady Hawks.
The third quarter pretty well sealed the fate of the lady Hawks as they were unable to close the gap between them and the Lady Bulldogs as both teams scored 22 points in the quarter.
At the end of the third quarter Lawrence County embarked on yet another run, this time to the tune of 14-0.
The run started with 40.3 seconds left in the third quarter and went into the fourth, where a May basket ended the run with 5:40 left in the fourth.
The Lady Hawks were actually able to outscore the Lady Bulldogs 21-20 in the fourth, but that was too little, too late as Lawrence County cruised to the 82-67 win over the Lady Hawks.
The Lady Hawks are a young squad with only one senior on the roster.
Pike Central also has head coach Denise Campbell at the helm, who is arguably one of the best women’s coaches in the 15th Region.
The Lady Hawks have a very good chance of being right back in the 15th Region Tournament next season and could very well make a deep run in it as well.
Scoring
Pike Central- Hannah May 26, Emalie Tackett 16, Allie Spears 7, Lakota Johnson 5, Sarah Justice 4, Abigail Hess 3, Kaiden Hess 2.
Lawrence County- Kensley Feltner 26, Kaison Ward 22, Sophie Adkins 15, Emmallee Holt 8, Ellie Webb 6, Tyra Hammond 3, Abby Nelson 1.
