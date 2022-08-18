ROBINSON CREEK — After taking four seasons off from playing soccer, the Pike Central girls’ soccer team made a memorable return to competition by picking up a 5-4 win in overtime over Shelby Valley last Thursday in the season opener.
The Lady Hawks were led by Trista Phillips’ four goals. Maddie Gray added a goal as well.
On defense, goalkeeper Jaden Ward gave up four goals, but came up with nine saves on the evening in the win.
Pike Central didn’t fair as well in their second game of the season as Pikeville rolled to a 10-0 win over the Lady Hawks Saturday afternoon.
That gave the Lady Panthers their first win of the season after dropping their first two games. Pikeville fell to Johnson Central 4-1 in the season opener and dropped another game 11-2 to Martin County in the second game of the season.
Rylee Theiss was unstoppable for Pikeville.
Theiss scored an incredible eight goals in the win for Pikeville. She has scored 10 of Pikeville’s 13 goals this season.
Besides Theiss’ eight goals, Leighan Jackson scored the other two in Pikeville’s 10-0 shutout win over Pike Central.
Pikeville (1-2-0) is scheduled to host Lawrence County at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Pike Central (1-1-0) is scheduled to host Lawrence County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
Shelby Valley (0-2-0) is scheduled to host Jenkins at home Thursday at 6:30 p.m.