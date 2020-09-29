BUCKLEYS CREEK – If you’re a fan of defense, Buckley’s Creek was not the place to be Friday night.
The offenses of both Pike Central and Floyd Central were clicking on all cylinders as the two teams combined for 120 points.
But when the smoke cleared, Pike Central came away with the 70-50 victory in the Class 3A District 8 matchup.
The numbers were Madden-like as the teams combined for nine TDs and 1,114 total yards of offense. Five players eclipsed 100-yards rushing and two players passed the 200-yards rushing mark.
As high-octane as the game was, it wasn’t record-setting for either team. In 2009, Pike Central put up 74-points in defeating Fleming County 74-50 and came up with an 80-48 win over Tug Valley last season. Floyd Central beat Letcher Central 68-55 in its inaugural season in 2017.
But Friday’s offensive output was still rare. It also came at a critical time for the Hawks, not only did Pike Central avoid an 0-3 start, but the Hawks won their first district game.
Pike Central (1-2) got the ball first and scored first, the Hawks never trailed the entire game. Pike Central back Keegan Bentley got the scoring started with a six-yard run to put the Hawks ahead 6-0. Bentley managed to hit pay dirt five times in the contest, as he carried the ball 14-times for a game-high 250 yards.
Floyd Central (2-1) tied the game at 6-6 as Trenton Hatfield scored with 4:09 to play in the opening quarter. Hatfield scored three times in the contest.
The two teams traded scores to end the first quarter tied 14-14. Hawk sophomore Matt Anderson scored on a 55-yard run and Hatfield scored on a one-yard run for the Jaguars.
The Hawks started to find separation in the second quarter. Pike Central scored on the first play of the quarter as Noah Iricks ran for a 51-yard score. After a Floyd Central fumble, the Hawks scored on the next play as Bentley scored on a 44-yard run to push the Hawk lead to 30-14, early in the second quarter.
Aside from Bentley’s dominant performance, Anderson showed out for the Hawks with 225 yards and two scores on 21 carries. Iricks also rushed for 100 yards as Pike Central ran for 645 yards.
Floyd Central trimmed the Hawk lead to 10, 30-20, as Hatfield scored on a 25-yard run. But the Hawks answered this time as Tayvian Boykins scored on a 42-yard run, extending the Hawks’ lead to 38-20 with 6:23 to play in the first half.
After another Jaguar fumble, Anderson scored on a 41-yard run to give the Hawks a 46-20 lead with 2:08 to play in the first half.
The two teams traded scores in the final two minutes to give Pike Central a 54-28 halftime lead. Floyd Central scored as Caleb Hager tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Brant Potter. But the Hawks answered as Bentley ran for a 69-yard score with 29 seconds to play in the first half.
Floyd Central refused to go away, as the Jaguars opened the second half strong. Hager started Floyd Central’s rally attempt with an one-yard TD run. After recovering the onside kick, Bryce Thacker ran for an 11-yard score to cut the Hawk lead to 12, at 54-42, with 6:34 to play in the third quarter.
Bentley was able to stop the momentum and push the Hawks lead to 20, with a 13-yard run with 1:13 to play in the third quarter.
The Jaguars’ scored once more in the third quarter, as Hager punched it in from one-yard out to trim the Hawk lead to 62-50, with three seconds to play in the period.
However, the only points scored in the fourth quarter came as Bentley broke free for a 51-yard run, making the final score 70-50.
Floyd Central was led by Brant Potter, who ran for 133 yards and threw for 30. Hager scored twice for the Jaguars and ran for 120 yards, while passing for 68 yards.
Pike Central returns to action Friday night as it host Phelps. Floyd Central stays on the road as it travels to Belfry, both games are slated to start at 7:30 p.m.
