BUCKLEYS CREEK — Dailey Damron’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning ignited the Lady Hawks offense Friday evening against Lawrence County.
Damron’s homer led to a six-run fourth and helped propel the Lady Hawks to a 9-6 win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Lawrence County held a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, Pike Central’s sticks came alive.
Sydney Lowe started things with a shot to the fence that resulted in a stand-up triple. That set things up for Damron’s home run blast over the left field fence to cut the lead to 3-2.
After the homer, Pike Central’s Cailyn Holbrook kept things going with a single. Livia Sanders followed with a single of her own. Kaden Hess followed with a sac bunt to push both runners into scoring position.
With runners on second and third with one out, Hannah May delivered a two RBI single to put Pike Central out in front 4-2.
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth and a Lawrence County pitching change, Emily Tackett kept things going with a single. Emily Lawson delivered with a two RBI single to push the lead to 6-3.
Lawrence County answered with a three-run fifth to tie things up at 6-6.
Pike Central got the lead back in the bottom of the fifth inning.
With two outs, Sanders reached on an error. Hess followed with a walk. May reached on an error that allowed Sanders to score. Hess was thrown out at third, but the run scored before the out as the Lady Hawks had control of the game once again.
Pike Central added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
With one out, Tackett roped a double to center to get things started. Lawson followed with an RBI single to plate Tackett. Damron followed her home run with an RBI double to push the lead to 9-6. Holbrook followed with a single, but the lead runner was tagged out at home to end the inning.
Pike Central pitcher Lilly Blackburn picked up the win on the mound. Blackburn threw all seven innings of work and gave up six runs (five earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
Damron finished the game two for four with a home run, double and three RBIs. Tackett was three for four with two doubles. Lawson was two for four with three RBIs. Lowe finished two for four with a triple. May was two for three with three RBIs as well. Holbrook added a pair of hits and Sanders added one.
Wolfe County 8,
Pike Central 2
Pike Central followed the big win over Lawrence County with an 8-2 loss to Wolfe County Saturday.
Livia Sanders led the way for the Lady Hawks going two for three with an RBI. Hannah May was two for two. Sophee Lowe was one for three with an RBI. Sydney Lowe was one for four.
Pike Central only mustered two runs on six hits on the day.
Lilly Blackburn suffered the loss on the mound for the Lady Hawks. Blackburn gave up eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Pike Central (10-18) is scheduled to visit Tug Valley at 5:30 p.m.