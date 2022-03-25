BUCKLEYS CREEK — Pike Central did something that hasn’t happened in at least 20 years and maybe ever.
The Lady Hawks beat Pikeville on the softball field.
Pike Central, thanks to Emalie Tackett’s play at the plate and Chloe Hannah’s pitching, picked up a 4-2 win over the Lady Panthers Monday evening.
The KHSAA website started putting up full season schedule results of softball in 2002. Since that time, the Lady Hawks had never picked up a win over Pikeville. In that time span, Pike Central was 0-34 against Pikeville.
Tackett blasted a two run home run in the bottom of the second to give the Lady Hawks a 2-0 lead.
Pikeville catcher Ginna Jones answered in the top of the third with a solo shot. She turned on a pitch and cracked out a no-doubter over the left field fence to cut the lead to 2-1.
Pikeville pitcher Emily Ford helped herself in the top of the fourth. She hit a solo home run to center to tie things up at 2-2.
The score remained 2-2, until the bottom of the fifth. Tackett drew a leadoff walk to get on for the Lady Hawks. Tackett stole second to reach scoring position. Sydney Thompson followed with a single to put runners on first and third.
Pike Central’s Cailyn Holbrook followed with a sacrifice fly RBI to score Tackett from third and give the Lady Hawks a 3-2 lead.
Pike Central wasn’t finished as Taylor Hannah added an RBI single to push the lead to 4-2.
Pikeville tried to rally in the top of the seventh. Cassidy Slater reached on her second bunt single of the day. She stole second and advanced to third, but she was left stranded on third as the game ended.
Pike Central pitcher Chloe Hannah picked up the win on the mound. She threw all seven innings of work and gave up two runs on four hits with 14 strikeouts. She was two for three at the plate with a double off the fence in the bottom of the fourth and a single.
Ford suffered the loss for Pikeville. She tossed all six innings of work and gave up four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. Ford added the solo homer at the plate.
Tackett led the Lady Hawks at the plate going one for two with a two run home run and two runs scored. Taylor Hannah finished two for three with an RBI. Hannah May and Emily Lawson each singled.
Slater led the Lady Panthers with a pair of bunt singles and two stolen bases.
Pikeville bounced back with a 14-0 and 12-0 win over Jenkins Tuesday evening in a double-header at Pikeville.
Pike Central followed with an 8-3 loss to Breathitt County Tuesday evening at home.