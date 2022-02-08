BUCKLEYS CREEK — Pike Central held a 20-point lead after three quarters of play against Belfry Thursday night.
Belfry made a run, but that 20-point lead was just a little too much to overcome for the Pirates as Pike Central held onto pick up a 90-78 win in 60th District action.
With the win, Pike Central secured the No. 1 seed in the 60th District Tournament. The 60th District is the only three team district in the 15th Region and that means the Hawks automatically have a spot in the 15th Region Tournament as well.
Pike Central’s Josh Du Toit opened the game with a three and Jaden Stewart followed with one of his one as the Hawks jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
Sal Dean fired in a three to roll off seven straight for the Pirates and give Belfry a 7-6 lead with 5:14 left in the first.
Tykee Peterson scored with 3:00 left in the first to give Belfry a 15-9 lead.
Jaden Stewart scored late for the Hawks, but Belfry held a 23-18 lead after the first quarter of play.
Dean opened the second quarter with a three for the Pirates. He followed with another three with 6:58 left in the half as Belfry’s lead grew to 29-20.
Du Toit answered with a three for Pike Central with 6:01 left in the half. Du Toit followed with a three with 3:48 left as Pike Central took a 32-31 lead. That capped off a 12-2 run for the Hawks.
Du Toit knocked down a three before the halftime buzzer to give Pike Central a 41-37 lead at the break.
Du Toit had an outstanding game for the Hawks as he scored a game-high 34 points. He also pulled down 14 rebounds. Du Toit finished the game seven for 13 from three-point range. He scored 20 first half points.
Hawks point guard Jaylen Rigdon followed with a double-double of his own. Rigdon added 28 points and 11 rebounds on the night. Peyton Compton added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks. Stewart also reached double figure scoring with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Dean and Peterson led the way for Belfry. Both finished with double-doubles. Dean scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Peterson scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. De’Mahje Clark added 20 points and four rebounds. Jonathan Banks scored six points for the Pirates and Makaden Maynard added four points in the win.
Rigdon opened the second half with four straight for the Hawks as the Pike Central lead grew to 45-37.
Belfry answered with three straight as the lead was cut to 45-40.
Compton followed with a three for the Hawks as the lead jumped to 48-40 with 4:45 left.
Du Toit knocked down a three with 3:27 left in the third as Pike Central held a 55-42 lead.
Dean followed with a basket for the Pirates, but Compton knocked down another three for Pike Central as the lead grew to 58-44 with 2:14 left.
Rigdon scored late in the third to push Pike Central’s lead to 65-47 after three quarters of play.
Pike Central outscored Belfry 24-10 in the third quarter.
Belfry didn’t quit after the third, though.
Du Toit scored with 4:07 left to push Pike Central’s lead to 23 (76-55).
Belfry rolled off seven straight to cut the lead to 76-62 with 2:17 left to play.
After a Du Toit basket, Peterson scored and was fouled for the Pirates; he knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 78-65 with 2:08 left. Peterson followed with a steal and basket as the lead shrank to 78-67.
Belfry wasn’t finished.
Clark scored with 1:46 left as the lead was cut to 78-69. Peterson came up with another steal, then Clark got a steal of his own and found Peterson for a basket with 1:21 left as Belfry cut the lead to 78-73.
After that, Pike Central answered with a pair of free throws from Compton to stop the Pirates’ momentum. Stewart followed by knocking down a pair of free throws with 58 seconds left.
Belfry’s bench was then hit with a technical foul on the Stewart foul. Du Toit split the technical free throws as the lead grew to 83-73 with just 58 seconds left.
Du Toit sealed the win at the end of the game with a dunk for the Hawks.
Belfry followed with a 71-59 loss to East Ridge the following night.
Pike Central (11-8) is scheduled to host Knott Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Belfry (8-9) is scheduled to visit Magoffin County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.