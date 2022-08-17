The guys on the offensive line don’t always get the attention they deserve.
But when an offensive line gets to block for a guy like Matt Anderson, they get to share in success, though.
That’s exactly how Pike Central senior offensive lineman Zack Brooks feels.
“It feels just as good for us as it does for him getting that TD,” Brooks said. “It’s just as good for me to be blocking and him getting free behind me. It’s great seeing him get into the end zone.”
Brooks and the line might get that feeling of success over and over this season as Anderson enters the season in the best shape of his career.
“He’s going to be good,” Brooks said. “He’s slimmed down some and I believe he’s quicker than he’s ever been.”
The offensive line for Pike Central will have some new faces up front, but Brooks will be one of the leaders the rest of the line can look to.
“You just have to step up when you need to,” Brooks said. “There are going to be guys who don’t exactly know what to do sometimes and you’re just going to have to help them. Some of our offensive line is young. You just have to be there for them and do what you can.
“We’re pretty strong up front on defense. We have me, Ethan and Jason on the end. We’re all pretty big except Jason, but he’s quicker and can get his hands going quick. I believe our defense will be pretty strong.”
Pike Central will have a new quarterback (Daymon Scammell) under center this season after Tayvian Boykins transferred to Pikeville.
The Hawks will focus on the run game, but they might throw it a little more than people think.
“We’ve definitely improved from it and our run game is going to be better and so will our passing game in the end,” Brooks said.
Pike Central will open the season Saturday, August 20 at home at 7:30 p.m. against Pendleton County.
Brooks is looking forward to kicking the season off.
“You just get really pumped to see other faces than just your teammates,” Brooks said. “It’s fun to really get out there and get after it.”
In Week 2, the Hawks will take on Shelby Valley in the 37th Annual Pike County Bowl at Hillard Howard Field at the Hambley Athletic Complex. The Hawks and Wildcats will be the final game of the bowl.
“It feels great,” Brooks said. “I believe it’ll be a good game.”
Brooks just wants the Hawks to improve from last season.
“We’re just looking to succeed throughout the whole year,” Brooks said. “I just want us to always do our best and do our best to win.”