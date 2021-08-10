Matt Anderson is a dynamic running back.
He is big.
He is strong.
He is quick.
He can run over people.
He can run around people.
He just makes things happen on the field.
Anderson had a terrific sophomore season last year.
Anderson rushed for 1,395 yards and 21 TDs on 170 carries.
Anderson even ran his way into the state record books last season as he scored nine rushing TDs against Magoffin County. That set a new state record for most rushing TDs in a game.
This season, the Hawks have a new coach and a new feel around the program as Ronn Varney has taking over head coaching duties.
“It’s exciting having someone new in there,” Anderson said. “We’ll try some new things out. The offense will be different this year and so will defense. It’s going to be exciting.”
Anderson gets a lot of attention and deservedly so because of his rushing stats, but he knows he couldn’t do all of that on his own.
“I feel like our linemen need more recognition than they get,” Anderson said. “They really help me out a lot. Last year, when I got those nine TDs, obviously, I wouldn’t have been able to that without them. I really appreciate them and what they do for me.”
This season, the Hawks and the rest of the teams in the state got a full offseason to workout.
Anderson feels like that will benefit himself and his team this season.
“During the offseason, I have been working out a lot,” Anderson said. “I’ve been working on my footwork and stuff like that trying to prepare myself and hopefully, I can do better. Mentally, I have to be ready for the (opposing) defenses as well. I just have to focus and do what I do best.
“Everybody is preparing in the offseason,” Anderson said. “During the offseason, I was like ‘I got to prepare for a full season.’ So I knew I had to work my tail off to get better. I just can’t wait.”
Anderson does have some help in the backfield with quarterback Tayvian Boykins.
Boykins rushed for 994 yards and nine TDs last season.
“It’s good because Tay (Tayvian Boykins) has also been putting in work during the offseason,” Anderson said. “We are like thunder and lightning together. He’s been working a lot on his passing, so we can switch up our offense. We can run and we run pass plays to me and all of our wide receivers.”
Even thought the Hawk offense is run oriented, they still put up a lot of points last season.
Anderson thinks they can be just as good, if not better, this season.
“I love our offense and the way it’s set up,” Anderson said. “Our running game is really, really strong. Our lineman help out a lot and they’ve been working hard in the weight room. Everything just kind of comes together.”
Pike Central will have some pieces back on defense including Noah Iricks.
Anderson knows that a strong defense will be key for the Hawks’ success this season.
“Noah (Iricks) is really good on defense,” Anderson said. “I think he was in the Top 10 in tackles in the Class in the state. That really helps out a lot. That defensive side helps take the strain off of me and the rest of the offense, so having those guys is key.”
Last season, the Pike County Bowl was canceled because of COVID-19.
This season, the Hawks are slated to take on Shelby Valley once again in the bowl.
That is a game Anderson is looking forward to on the Hawks’ schedule.
“That’s going to be awesome,” Anderson said. “Growing up, I always went to those games and watched the Pike County Bowl. Last year, it really bummed me out that we didn’t get to play because they’re always a lot of people there who watch. This year, it’s going to be exciting to go there and play in front of a full crowd like that. I think we’re all looking forward to it and we’re going to have fun.”
Even though Anderson gets the most attention for his big performances at Pike Central, he knows that he can only be as good as his team is.
That’s why he and his teammates are focusing on getting better each day in practice.
Anderson wants to have another big season, but is more concerned about his team’s success.
“I want to do better this year,” Anderson said. “I just want to run the ball hard and make sure our team plays hard and does good. It’s not just about one person, it’s about whole team helping each other out and making sure we get some wins.”
Pike Central will open the season Saturday, August 21 on the road at Pendleton County.