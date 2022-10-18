BUCKLEYS CREEK — Magoffin County took Pike Central down to the wire Friday night as the Hawks held the Hornets in the final seconds to secure a 13-12 win.
With just nine seconds on the clock, the Hornets were driving deep in the Hawks’ territory. Magoffin had the ball on their Pike Central 12-yard line. The Hornets had been pounding the ball on the ground all night, but decided to go take to the air to try and finish off the Hawks, but Pike Central was not having it and were able to force an incomplete pass which left two seconds on the clock.
Magoffin County tried to go to the air once again and fell short as the pressure from the Hawks’ front seven was too much for the back up quarterback Brock Montgomery as he was pressured and forced to throw another incomplete pass as time ran out.
Pike Central started off early in the first when Matt Anderson took it to the house from 37 yards out with 10:05 still on the clock in the first quarter. The Hawks secured the extra-point to take an early 7-0 lead over the Hornets.
The Pike Central defense stepped up big on the Hornets’ first possession and came up with a stop on fourth and six deep in Magoffin County territory.
Magoffin County fired back on the Hawks with their first points of the game with just 1:26 left in the half when Montgomery snuck his was in from the two-yard line. The Hawks came up with another big stop on the two-point conversion to hold a 7-6 lead.
With 2:50 still left in the third, Pike Central found themselves on the two-yard line. Isaac Blankenship was lined up in the backfield, quarterback Daymon Scammell lined up beside of him, Pike Central Head Coach Ronn Varney called Scammell over to the sideline and the ball was direct snapped to Blankenship and the Hawks walked away with another six points to extend the lead 13-6.
Magoffin scored its final TD with 8:53 left in the contest as Montgomery broke down the sideline for 71 yards. The Hawks defense stepped up big once again on the two-point conversion to keep the Hawks on top with a final score of 13-12.
Matt Anderson finished the night with 172 yards on the ground on 29 attempts and one TD. Scammell had seven carries for 29 yards and Isaac Blankenship rushed for four yards on two attempts and one TD. The Hawks combined for 218 yards rushing on 42 attempts and two TDs.
Rudy Sanchez was a big key in the Hawks’ victory securing the extra-point on Pike Central’s first TD to give the Hawks the one point advantage over the Hornets.
Isaac Blankenship led the Hawks on defense for the night on top of his TD. Blankenship led the Hawks with 11 tackles, Ethan Adkins racked up 10 tackles, while Devin McKinney secured nine tackles. The Hawks combined for 84 total tackles on the night.
Pike Central takes a short road trip next week as they continue district play against Belfry, kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.