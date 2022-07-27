The 37th Annual Pike County Bowl keeps undergoing changes.
The bowl already has saw Phelps drop out of the game, then the second night of the game was going to be moved from Pikeville to Shelby Valley.
Now, that has changed as Pikeville will take on its usual hosting duties at Hillard Howard Field at the Hambley Athletic Complex.
The initial change was due to the fact the Panthers were supposed to be getting new turf starting at the beginning of August.
That changed and the now, the Panthers won’t be getting new turf until after the season.
The other change to the bowl is that Pikeville won’t be playing the last game of the bowl Saturday night.
Pikeville and Covington Catholic will open Saturday’s Pike County Bowl.
The time has been changed from a 6:30 p.m. to a 7:00 p.m. start as well.
Pikeville and Covington Catholic will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. and Shelby Valley and Pike Central will tentatively kick off around 9:00 p.m.
Friday night, August 26 will see East Ridge take on Harlan at 6:30 p.m. at Haywood Stadium in Belfry. Belfry will close out night one by hosting Class 4A Bourbon County at 8:30 p.m.