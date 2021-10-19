Pikeville got off to a quick start Friday night against Phelps and the Panthers never slowed down on their way to a 49-0 win over the Hornets in district action.
The Panthers improved to 2-0 in Class A District 7 action with the win and sets up a showdown with Hazard Friday night for the top spot in district standings.
Pikeville opened the game and scored quickly. Panther senior quarterback Isaac McNamee found Zac Lockhart for a 39-yard score just 35 seconds into the contest to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
Pikeville held the Hornets on their opening drive and on the Panthers’ second possession of the game, running back Blake Birchfield scored on a 25-yard TD run to push the lead to 14-0 after the extra-point kick from Aaron Chang.
The Panther defense held again on Phelps’ second drive and forced another punt.
On Pikeville’s third possession, McNamee found Wade Hensley for a TD pass with 4:50 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 20-0.
McNamee finished the night four for six passing for 80 yards and three TDs. Backup Isaac Duty got some action and was three for four passing for 36 yards.
Birchfield led the rushing attack with 110 yards and two TDs on eight carries. Isaiah Coleman followed by rushing for 47 yards on two carries. Carson Wright added 35 yards on two carries. Brayden Thomas rushed for 26 yards on two carries. Isaac Coleman added a nine-yard run and Deonte Stevens had eight yards and a TD on two attempts.
Lockhart led the wide receivers with his 39-yard TD catch. Brandon Lowe had two receptions for 28 yards and a TD. Westin Bevins added a 20-yard catch. Hensley had a 13-yard TD catch. Bradyn Hall followed with a 10-yard catch and Adam Blankenship had a six yard catch.
Pikeville finished the night with 351 total yards of offense.
On defense, Pikeville held Phelps to 122 total yards of offense.
Pikeville’s Brenden Anthony led the Panther defense with six tackles on the night. Landon Hammock added five tackles.
Linebacker Carson Wright recovered a fumble and returned it for a a TD for the Panthers.
Jeb Wilkerson came up with an interception for the Panthers as well.
The Hornets used two quarterbacks on the night.
Starter Bryson Locklear was three for six passing for six yards and an interception. Cainan Land finished one for four for 11 yards on the night.
Land led the rushing attack with 33 yards on seven carries. Hayden Mounts followed with 31 yards on two carries. Corey Turnmire added 19 yards on three carries. Locklear rushed for 14 yards on 10 carries.
Turnmire led the way for the Hornet wide receivers with an 11-yard catch. Land had two catches for six yards.
Landon Dotson led the Hornet defense with 11 tackles.
Pikeville (7-2) is scheduled to visit Hazard at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. The game will decide which team earns the No. 1 team in the district play heading into the playoffs.
Phelps (2-7) is scheduled to host Sayre at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in district action.