Pikeville opened the 15th Region All “A” Classic in style.
The Panthers cruised to a 74-28 win over Phelps Wednesday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville’s Rylee Samons with the game’s first 10 points. He knocked down two threes and two layups as the Panthers jumped out to the quick start.
Heath Jarrell knocked down a three with 3:50 left to push the lead to give Pikeville a 21-0 lead to open the game.
Landon Dotson split a pair of free throws to put the Hornets on the board and cut the lead to 21-1. Hayden Mounts followed with a three for Phelps to cut the lead to 23-4.
Pikeville held a 33-4 lead after the first quarter.
The Panthers’ lead grew to 53-11 at the halftime break.
The clock ran the whole second half as Pikeville cruised to the 74-28 win.
Samons led the way for the Panthers with a team-high 12 points. Keian Worrix added 10 points to reach double figure scoring. Jarrell knocked down three threes and finished with nine points. Lukas Manns also scored nine points. Nick Robinson and Tate Walters each scored eight points. Ian Onkst and Laithan Hall scored five points each.Carter Hurley and Brayden Reed each knocked down threes. Charlie Fitzer also added two.
The Panthers shot a lights out 57.7 percent from the field (30 for 52).
Landon Dotson led the way for the Hornets with a team-high 12 points. Hayden Mounts followed with eight points. Mason Prater added five and Tristan Blankenship knocked down a three.
Pikeville (12-1) is scheduled to take on Martin County at 8:00 p.m. Friday night in the second 15th Region semifinal game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Phelps (4-7) was scheduled to take on Belfry in 60th District last night.