Pikeville got off to a quick start and held Paintsville off Tuesday evening in the opening round of the All “A” Classic at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Lady Panthers knocked down 12 of 26 threes on the night to hold Paintsville off 64-50.
The Lady Tigers knocked down 10 threes of their own, but it wasn’t enough.
Pikeville advanced to take on Prestonsburg in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Friday night at 6:00 p.m.
Pikeville’s Rylee Theiss opened the game with a basket and Kristen Whited followed with the game’s first of 22 threes to give the Lady Panthers a 5-0 lead.
Whited knocked down her second three with 1:41 left in the first quarter to push the Pikeville lead to 10-2. Trinity Rowe followed with a basket to give the Lady Panthers a 12-2 lead after the opening quarter of play.
Rowe opened the second with a basket as the lead grew to 14-2.
Paintsville’s Kali Mulcahy knocked down Paintsville’s first three of the night to cut the lead to 14-5 with 7:18 left in the first half.
Emma Ratlff knocked down a three for Pikeville with 5:01 left in the half as the Lady Panthers’ lead grew to 19-7.
Mulcahy dropped her second three to cut the lead to 19-10 with 4:48 left.
Rowe and Leighan Jackson answered with baskets of their own for Pikeville as the lead grew to 23-10.
Mulcahy kept the Lady Tigers in it with her third three of the quarter to cut the lead to 24-13 with 2:34 left in the half.
Rowe answered with a late three and Jackson scored in the final seconds of the half as Pikeville held a 31-15 lead at halftime break.
Ratliff led the way for Pikeville with a game-high 18 points; she knocked down six of 11 threes on the night. Rowe followed with 16 points and six rebounds; she knocked down two threes on the night. Whited added 14 points on four for nine shooting from three-point land. Jackson followed with eight points and Theiss added six points and nine rebounds. Kylie Hall (No. 24) added two points.
Rowe and Ratliff opened the third with back-to-back threes as the lead grew to 37-15.
Emilea Preece knocked down a three for Paintsville to cut the lead to 37-18, but Ratliff fired in another three for the Lady Panthers to push the lead to 40-18.
Paintsville Camryn Helton and Kylie Kinner followed with back-to-back threes to cut Pikeville’s lead to 42-24 with 3:15 left in the third. Helton fired in her second three with 1:48 left in the third to cut the lead to 46-29. Helton then scored and was fouled for an old fashioned three-point play; that cut the lead to 46-32 at the end of three quarters of play.
Preece led the way for Paintsville with 16 points and six rebounds; she knocked down two threes. Mulcahy followed with 15 points on five of 11 shooting from three-point land. Helton added nine points. Kinner followed with seven points and five rebounds. Ava Hyden added three points and six rebounds.
Jackson opened the fourth with a basket for Pikeville and Whited followed by knocking down another three to push the Lady Panthers’ lead to 51-32.
Mulcahy knocked down another three to cut the lead to 51-35.
Ratliff knocked down her final three of the game with 3:30 left to play as the Lady Panther lead grew to 62-39.
Paintsville ended the game on a 10-0 run, but it was too little too late as Pikeville advanced.
The win improves Pikeville’s record to 12-1 on the season.